'Mawar' still 2,300 km away from east of Visayas; headed to Guam

Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 11:26am
Typhoon 'Mawar' still 2,300 kilometers away from the east of Visayas, state weather bureau said in an update early Tuesday.
MANILA, Philippines — A strong typhoon with international name "Mawar" is still 2,300 kilometers away from the east of Visayas but was also monitored heading towards Guam.

Typhoon Mawar is bearing down on the US territory of Guam in the Pacific, packing ferocious winds and could hit the island on Wednesday, forecasters said. Philippines’ state weather bureau PAGASA, on the other hand, expects Mawar to enter its monitoring area by Friday evening or early Saturday morning. 

Once it enters the Philippine area of responsibility, it will be given the local name “Betty.”

For now, Guam is preparing for a “possible direct hit” of the typhoon.

Guam’s Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said “it’s been quite some time since we’ve had a storm of this magnitude and it is frightening.” Residents have since been called on to stock up on food, water, medicine, and first aid supplies. 

Around 30 flights from or to Guam on Tuesday and Wednesday have been scrapped, according to A.B. Won Pat international airport in Guam.

Back home, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Mawar” still does not have a direct effect in any part of the country. 

PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda said they expect the typhoon to move toward the northern part of the country or northwestward. “Mawar” may also drag the southwestern windflow, which could lead to rains beginning Friday in different areas of the country, especially in the western parts. — with a report from Agence France-Presse

