â€˜Mawarâ€™ may intensify to severe tropical storm in next 24 hours

‘Mawar’ may intensify to severe tropical storm in next 24 hours

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau said Sunday that the tropical story "Mawar," which is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday or Saturday, may strengthen to a severe tropical storm in the next 24 hours.

PAGASA also said the expected entry of tropical storm Mawar in the Philippines’ monitoring area by the end of the week may signal the start of rainy season in the country.

In a public weather forecast at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Pag-asa weather specialist Patrick del Mundo said Mawar is likely to become a severe tropical storm within the next 24 hours. Once it enters PAR, it will then be called “Betty.”

“Even if it enters our PAR, there is a low chance of it making landfall in any part of the country,” del Mundo said.

However, Pag-asa said that may bring rains to the western parts of the country—specifically in Palawan, Western Visayas, and near Zamboanga later this week—by attracting a southwestern surface windlow or through intertropical convergence zone.

Mawar was last observed 2,520 kilometers to the east of northeastern Mindanao with winds up to 85 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of 105 kph.— Kaycee Valmonte