Swedish fugitive wanted for fraud nabbed in Negros Oriental

Thirty-five-year-old Swedish national Andre Per Michael Palmqvist arrested by Immigration officials on Oct. 4, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Immigration authorities have arrested a 35-year-old Swedish national in Negros Oriental who is wanted by Finnish authorities for multiple fraud charges and is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 14, the Bureau of Immigration identified the foreign fugitive as Andre Per Michael Palmqvist, who was apprehended on October 4 in Barangay Banilad, Bacong, Negros Oriental, by operatives from the BI Fugitive Search Unit (FSU).

According to the FSU, the operation was carried out following a request from the Nordic Liaison Office in Manila, which alerted Philippine authorities to Palmqvist’s presence in the country.

Finnish authorities issued an arrest warrant against Palmqvist stemming from charges of aggravated fraud and attempted aggravated fraud.

Investigators allege that Palmqvist engaged in deceptive schemes to obtain unlawful financial gain.

In one instance, he purportedly rented property without the intent or capacity to pay rental fees or return the assets, causing the owner an estimated loss of €320,000 (P22,529,280).

In another case, he allegedly attempted to fraudulently acquire heavy tools, mobile phones and fuel, resulting in an additional loss of €11,863 (P835,202.65).

Immigration travel records show that Palmqvist last entered the Philippines on Aug. 21, 2022. He has been overstaying in the country since August 2025.

Palmqvist is currently held at the BI Warden’s Facility at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City, where he remains in custody pending formal deportation proceedings and summary deportation to face trial abroad.