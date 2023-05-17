^

Headlines

Giving president emergency powers to address energy crisis a ‘cop out’ – group

Philstar.com
May 17, 2023 | 6:11pm
Giving president emergency powers to address energy crisis a â€˜cop outâ€™ â€“ group
In a statement on Wednesday, the Power for People Coalition described the DOE’s proposal to grant the president “emergency powers” as a “cop-out” that fails to strike at the heart of the high electricity prices bugging consumers.

MANILA, Philippines — After a series of blackouts in parts of Luzon this month, a group has criticized amendments proposed by the Department of Energy to the Electric Power Crisis Act of 1993 that would give the president the power to declare an energy crisis when electricity supply is dangerously low.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Power for People Coalition described the DOE’s proposal to grant the president “emergency powers” as a “cop-out” that fails to strike at the heart of the high electricity prices bugging consumers.

“Emergency powers are a cop-out. Even if used properly, it does not address the root causes of our annual power crisis. And so far, our history shows that the use of emergency powers just forces consumers to swallow higher electricity prices or lose electricity, as seen in the guarantees to independent power producers during the Ramos administration,” said Gerry Arances, P4P Convenor.

Arances was referring to the widespread criticism that it was the supply contracts that the Ramos administration entered with private power corporations that led to the high electricity rates still experienced by Filipino consumers today.

Ramos, however, told The Philippine Star in a 2014 interview that it was legally impossible for the government to increase generating capacity intentionally at the time, and that the privatization of the power sector was based on a tested formula from the World Bank.

RELATED: FVR on power woes: Don’t look at me 

The coalition said that emergency powers cannot solve the problems plaguing the country’s power supply, which revolve around “the perennial yet barely penalized shutdowns of coal and other fossil fuel power plants, the outdatedness of our grid, and our reliance on imported fuel supply.” 

“It makes more sense for the government to confront these. Emergency powers are not necessary because we should not be having power crises in the first place,” Arances said.

According to the group, the government should prioritize the development of indigenous renewable energy sources to promote energy security.

The energy department’s proposed amendments to the EPIRA law faced scrutiny during the House energy committee hearing on Tuesday. 

Among the proposed amendments is the insertion of a new provision that would potentially give President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and future presidents the power to declare an energy crisis and greenlight “temporary measures” to address surcharges in electricity prices.

Other amendments focused on the de-monopolization of the power industry and a ban on foreign ownership of electricity transmission companies, according to a BusinessWorld report.

Marcos in 2022 said that it is high time to revisit the EPIRA law due to some provisions he said were "already outdated," but he did not state which. 

Rotational blackouts were felt in parts of Luzon last week after the NGCP temporarily put the Luzon grid under red alert on May 8 due to tripping of the Bolo-Masinloc 230-kilovolt line 2, which led to the tripping of the Masinloc Units 1 and 2 with a capacity of 618 MW.  Cristina Chi

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY

ELECTRICITY RATES

POWER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bato blows top over 990 kilos shabu testimony

Bato blows top over 990 kilos shabu testimony

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa blew his top after policemen gave conflicting testimonies during the continuation of the hearing over...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT: Scammers adapt to SIM Registration Act

DICT: Scammers adapt to SIM Registration Act

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
Scammers have “re-programmed” their approach to text scams, from sending messages to putting up fake SIM registration...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov&rsquo;t to take back control of NGCP &lsquo;if necessary&rsquo; &mdash; Malaca&ntilde;ang

Gov’t to take back control of NGCP ‘if necessary’ — Malacañang

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
“If necessary, the government will take back control of the entity,” the Presidential Communications Office said...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves might fly back to Philippines 'tomorrow', police alerted &mdash; Remulla

Teves might fly back to Philippines 'tomorrow', police alerted — Remulla

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) is returning to the Philippines on Wednesday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves faces criminal raps over Degamo killing

Teves faces criminal raps over Degamo killing

By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday filed criminal complaints against suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines joins French-led Croix du Sud exercise on disaster and crisis response

Philippines joins French-led Croix du Sud exercise on disaster and crisis response

2 hours ago
The Philippines joined 18 other countries in the 12-day Croix du Sud joint and multinational exercise focused on natural disaster...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov&rsquo;t execs in cahoots with agri smugglers to be punished under Senate bill

Gov’t execs in cahoots with agri smugglers to be punished under Senate bill

3 hours ago
Government officials who let agricultural products be imported into the country without a permit will be charged with economic...
Headlines
fbtw
To read is to remember: Small publishing house to reprint forgotten Filipino novels

To read is to remember: Small publishing house to reprint forgotten Filipino novels

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Is there space for old, forgotten books in print in an age of hot takes, video stories and text written by machines?
Headlines
fbtw
Australian foreign minister hopes to advance Philippine relations to strategic partnership

Australian foreign minister hopes to advance Philippine relations to strategic partnership

6 hours ago
A strategic partnership will open up the opportunity for further collaboration in the defense and maritime space, coutnerterrorism...
Headlines
fbtw
NGCP: China has no remote access to Philippine power grid

NGCP: China has no remote access to Philippine power grid

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines denied anew that the transmission grid can be remotely accessed by China...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with