^

Business

Presidential power to declare energy crisis among proposed changes to EPIRA law

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 16, 2023 | 4:22pm
Presidential power to declare energy crisis among proposed changes to EPIRA law
Meralco linemen check the electric meter base at a post along Barangay Commonwealth in Quezon City on May 9, 2023.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Granting the president the power to implement temporary measures during an electric power crisis or when prices are surging formed part of the amendments pushed by the Department of Energy to Republic Act 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA).

The energy department’s proposed amendments to the EPIRA law, which faced scrutiny during the House energy committee hearing on Tuesday, include a provision that allows the government to issue “temporary measures” to protect consumers against surcharges in electricity or when power supply is critically low.

“The President may, upon the recommendation of the DOE, issue a declaration of electric power crisis in times of critically low electricity supply or unusually high electricity prices,” the proposed amendment reads.

“During an electric power crisis, the DOE shall issue temporary measures to mitigate the impact on the consumers and other initiatives for the efficient allocation and conservation of energy,” the amendment stated. 

The effectivity of a declaration will be lifted upon the president’s approval, according to the amendment.

The DOE-proposed amendments stated in its explanatory note that the country's energy sector "continues to be driven by its large population and rapidly growing economy."

"Primary energy supply comprises indigenous energy sources followed by net imported oil and coal. However, the self-sufficiency ratio remains at 50%, showing gaps in the country’s ability to fulfill its energy needs despite the passage of the Republic Act No. 9136 (EPIRA)," the explanatory read.

During the hearing, Rep. Rosanna Vergara (Nueva Ecija, 3rd District) said the basic problem in the power industry is that market forces continue to dictate the price of electricity and that the government remains shut out of the power generation sector.

“I’m a little concerned that when there’s a power crisis, the president will be granted powers to institute temporary measures. But to really solve the cost of power, generation has to be given back to government or the government has to be allowed to participate so it can sell at the least cost. But not at a loss,” Vergara added.

A representative of the Department of Energy said the department “has not touched on the possibility” due to the cost of such a program. “But I do believe that we have enough generation and we have more coming with renewable, nuclear and all other technologies. It is more on the regulatory side that we have to address,” the DOE representative said.

A 'political' move

It would also be a “political” move for the government to gain entry into power generation, which the DOE has left it up to Congress to decide, the representative added.

To temper the monopoly in public utilities, the DOE has also floated a proposal to lower the maximum percentage of voting shares of stock that a person can have in a distribution utility and their respective holding companies from the current 25% to 15%.

The proposed amendment exempts small distribution companies and electric cooperatives from the requirement.  

Marcos in 2022 expressed his interest in revising the EPIRA law due to some provisions he said were "already outdated," but he did not state which. 

His administration has so far been aggressive in pushing for nuclear energy as a significant power source in the country, having met with international experts and corporate executives on the possibility of reviving the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant or locating sites for nuclear reactors here.

RELATED: New in Marcos' nuclear push: US firm seeks site in Philippines for 'costly' small reactors 

A bill providing for a comprehensive atomic regulatory framework, which would clear the path for the installation of a nuclear power plant, was approved by the House nuclear energy committee in March. — Cristina Chi

EPIRA

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

NUCLEAR ENERGY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Pimentel tries to delay Senate debates on Maharlika Fund bill

Pimentel tries to delay Senate debates on Maharlika Fund bill

By Xave Gregorio | 21 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva had moved to start interpellations on Senate Bill No. 2020, but Senate Minority Leader...
Business
fbtw
abtest
Ex SVB head says social media 'fueled' run on doomed bank

Ex SVB head says social media 'fueled' run on doomed bank

8 hours ago
The former head of Silicon Valley Bank blamed the lender's sudden collapse on a "social media fueled run" on it, according...
Business
fbtw
Gov't renews Malampaya extraction deal for the last time

Gov't renews Malampaya extraction deal for the last time

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Marcos Jr. administration is keen on siphoning every last drop from the Malampaya gas field as the government renewed...
Business
fbtw

COVID is over?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The World Health Organization has declared an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. Has it really ended? We are getting mixed messages.
Business
fbtw
Vehicle sales up 28% in 4 months

Vehicle sales up 28% in 4 months

By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
The country’s automotive industry remains optimistic it will hit its sales target for the year as vehicle sales remained...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Economic managers keen on Maharlika passage before SONA

Economic managers keen on Maharlika passage before SONA

28 minutes ago
That was the case laid out by the Department of Finance in a statement on Monday, as the bill establishing the Philippines’...
Business
fbtw
Pulse Asia: 9 out of 10 Pinoys want gov&rsquo;t to support local manufacturing

Pulse Asia: 9 out of 10 Pinoys want gov’t to support local manufacturing

55 minutes ago
The survey, conducted from March 15-19, was commissioned by international think tank Stratbase ADR Institute.
Business
fbtw
DOE: Razon-led Malampaya consortium to spend $600-M for exploration, extraction

DOE: Razon-led Malampaya consortium to spend $600-M for exploration, extraction

1 hour ago
The eye-watering amount was disclosed by the DOE in a briefing on Tuesday. The national government renewed the Malampaya service...
Business
fbtw
Monde Nissin Q1 earnings impaired by inflation, alt-meat sales

Monde Nissin Q1 earnings impaired by inflation, alt-meat sales

5 hours ago
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday, the processed food giant reported core net income slumped...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Prime Infra's IPO and 1 more market update

Quick Take: Prime Infra's IPO and 1 more market update

8 hours ago
Despite continued market weakness, PFR is raising the size and price of its offering from what it was considering back in...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with