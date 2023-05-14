^

Headlines

Right to privacy essential to civic space, public participation — Civic Futures paper

Jonathan de Santos - Philstar.com
May 14, 2023 | 4:26pm
Right to privacy essential to civic space, public participation â€” Civic Futures paper
Residents process their national ID at People's Park in Baguio, where the service is offered from Mondays to Saturdays until March 31, 2023.
STAR / Andy Zapata

BANGKOK, Thailand — Government surveillance—to monitor movement during the COVID-19 pandemic and for national security—puts people's privacy at risk and contributes to shrinking civic spaces, according to a paper published by Civic Futures, an initiative focused on civic spaces and security overreach.

The paper "Resistance and Alternatives to the 'Wars' on Civic Space in the Philippines" argues that surveillance systems like national IDs and security camera networks, and proposed measures like real-name registration on social media accounts, may make people less likely to engage on issues and participate in public decision-making.

It notes that while surveillance is generally understood to be active and targeted, it can also be done through "the acquisition, processing, generation, analysis, use, retention or storage of information about large numbers of people," whether or not they are suspected of any wrongdoing.

"[T]he mere establishment of surveillance measures and legislation, notwithstanding the implementation or the effectiveness of such measures, as their mere existence pushes people to self-regulate for fear of being apprehended," the paper reads.

"Several surveillance technologies were acquired and used during the COVID-19 pandemic, most of which were justified by the government with the need to monitor public places for quarantine monitoring," the paper, which focused on securitization during the Duterte administration, also says.

"These include the installation of surveillance camera networks, some equipped with artificial intelligence technology to detect real-time movement of residents and the deployment of camera drones by police to detect quarantine violations," the paper adds, noting that these technologies are "susceptible to misuse as tools for the unlawful monitoring of vulnerable groups and ordinary citizens."

READ: Almost 90% of Filipinos 'satisfied' with democracy in the country — SWS

'Function creep' of ID systems

ID systems—on the national and local government levels —and other registration schemes are meanwhile susceptible to "function creep", or the use of data collected for a specific purpose for "ever-expanding and undisclosed purposes." 

The National ID—also called the Philippine Identification System or PhilSys—has, for example, "been named as a possible tool for aid distribution during the pandemic by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, for vaccine distribution by the National Economic Development Authority,and, unsurprisingly, for law enforcement by the Philippine National Police."

In its Privacy Policy, the Philippine Statistics Authority says it "respects your privacy and recognizes the need for appropriate measures to protect and manage the personal data you entrusted us" and assures the public that personal data is safe "against natural dangers such as accidental loss or destruction, and human dangers such as unlawful or unauthorized access, fraudulent use, unlawful destruction, alteration, and contamination thereof."

It says it can share this data with government agencies like the DSWD, Government Service Insurance System, Social Security System, Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and Pag-IBIG. The data can also be shared with "partners such as accredited banks and financial providers; and Service/solution providers."

The Department of Information and Communications Technology is also developing a "super app" that will integrate all government transactions and will, according to reports, also offer a digital version of the driver's license. 

"We appreciate the way the super app functions similarly to a wallet, containing all government identification cards, among other things, within your mobile device," Jay Art Tugade, chief of the Land Transportation Office that issues driver's licenses, said of the initiative.

RELATED: LTO, DICT to launch digital driver’s license

Online freedoms

Measures like real-name registration meant to protect online users from scammers and from disinformation can also lower civic participation, the paper notes.

"Certain sectors of civil society such as queer activists are in higher danger of being disenfranchised by these surveillance measures due to their reliance on anonymous platforms to express their lived identities, as opposed to the legal identities that real-name policies force on internet users," it reads.

Then-President Rodrigo Duterte vetoed a bill for mandatory SIM Card registration in April 2022 because "the inclusion of social media providers in the registration requirement was not part of the original version of the bill and needs a more thorough study."

At least one bill has been filed at the House of Representatives during the 19th Congress to require social media users to submit IDs when creating accounts.

RELATED: Author of social media registration bill decries 'too much democracy' online

During the pandemic lockdowns, the Philippine National Police said they would monitor social media accounts to check for quarantine violations.

Emergency legislation meanwhile included penalties for spreading "false information", a provision that led to the arrest in Cebu City in April 2020 of artist Maria Victoria Beltran for a satirical Facebook post saying "[the city is] now the epicenter in the whole Solar System." 

At the Internet Freedom in Southeast Asia conference in Bangkok last week, Zachary Lampell of the International Center for Not-for-Profit Law noted that "governments have a real reason to combat disinformation but they may not understand that that may have on communities," adding policy-makers should understand that "societies need a free and open internet."

Dr. Marc Piñol Rovira, research manager for the Asia Centre research institute that organized the conference, said that discussions on internet freedom should also look into "the right to use the internet for political mobilization, persuasion and expression that is either restricted or denied."

The Civic Futures paper stresses that changes in technology should prompt a review of the concept of civic space to include a right to privacy that goes beyond keeping sensitive information safe but "extends to freedom from active monitoring by State actors through established systems of surveillance that encourage self-regulation and self-censorship."

This, it argues, will give people autonomy and agency "and therefore gives them the freedom to speak out on issues of public concern and participate in public decision making."

--

Disclosure: The author was a panelist at the Internet Freedom in Southeast Asia conference arranged by the Asia Centre and the International Center for Not-for-Profit Law in his personal capacity. This article was produced following editorial guidelines and organizers did not have input on how the story would be written.

DEMOCRATIC SPACE

HUMAN RIGHTS

PRIVACY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Taiwan assures Philippines of protection in case tensions with China worsen

Taiwan assures Philippines of protection in case tensions with China worsen

By Kaycee Valmonte | 6 hours ago
Manila Economic and Cultural Office Chairman Silvestre Bello III said the National Police Agency of Taiwan that the self-governing...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines did not violate any labor pact with Kuwait&rsquo;

‘Philippines did not violate any labor pact with Kuwait’

By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
The Philippines did not violate any agreement with the Kuwaiti government that would prompt the latter to suddenly halt the...
Headlines
fbtw
NAIA records highest international passenger volume

NAIA records highest international passenger volume

By Rudy Santos | 17 hours ago
The country posted last April its biggest number of international and domestic air travelers since the 2020 pandemic lockdown,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos adviser defends Philippine ads in London

Marcos adviser defends Philippine ads in London

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos’ creative communications adviser justified yesterday the advertisement on London buses that featured...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos creates body to oversee Malaca&ntilde;ang Heritage Mansions

Marcos creates body to oversee Malacañang Heritage Mansions

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos has set up a system of managing heritage houses within Malacañang including renting them out to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOT exceeds 2022 target, logs more than 2 million international arrivals

DOT exceeds 2022 target, logs more than 2 million international arrivals

1 hour ago
The Philippines has recorded more than two million international arrivals since the start of the year, surpassing the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court junks petition vs Maharlika bill

Supreme Court junks petition vs Maharlika bill

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
The Supreme Court, convened as a whole, has junked the petition of progressive groups to void President Marcos’ certifying...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima camp hopeful of release from detention

De Lima camp hopeful of release from detention

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
With two drug-related cases down and one more to go, former senator Leila de Lima might just win her release from detention...
Headlines
fbtw
Emperor confers Japan&rsquo;s highest honor on Romulo

Emperor confers Japan’s highest honor on Romulo

17 hours ago
The Emperor of Japan has conferred the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun on former foreign affairs secretary Alberto...
Headlines
fbtw
Heat index hits scorching 50 degrees Celsius in Legazpi City

Heat index hits scorching 50 degrees Celsius in Legazpi City

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Record-breaking heat index in Legazpi City reached a dangerous high of 50 degrees Celsius last Friday, making it the hottest...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with