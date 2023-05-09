LTO, DICT to launch digital driverâ€™s license

LTO, DICT to launch digital driver’s license

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office will tap the services of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in launching an electronic version of the driver’s license as part of the agency’s efforts to digitalize its services, LTO chief Jay Art Tugade announced yesterday.

Tugade said the digital license would serve as an alternative to the physical driver’s license card, which would be integrated into the “super app” being developed by the DICT.

“The advantage of the digital license is that motorists can present it to law enforcement officers during apprehension. It is equivalent to the physical driver’s license,” Tugade said.

“We appreciate the way the super app functions similarly to a wallet, containing all government identification cards, among other things, within your mobile device,” he added.

He said the digital license aims to replace the official receipt as a temporary driver’s license currently printed on paper.

According to Tugade, the public will be able to utilize the digital license for various transactions with the LTO, including license and registration renewals as well as online payments.

He said the security features of the driver’s license would be integrated into the digital version.

“Simplifying and digitalizing more services will aid the LTO in eradicating corruption,” Tugade said.

He emphasized that the e-governance partnership between the LTO and DICT demonstrates the agency’s commitment to digitalizing as many services as possible.

In March, Tugade said the LTO and DICT entered into a partnership, which seeks to enhance the digitalization of systems and processes within the LTO to improve its efficiency.