^

Headlines

Almost 90% of Filipinos 'satisfied' with democracy in the country — SWS

James Relativo - Philstar.com
April 22, 2023 | 12:46pm
Almost 90% of Filipinos 'satisfied' with democracy in the country â€” SWS
Some commuters at the EDSA Carousel Nepa Q-Mart Station are seen wearing their face masks on March 29, 2023.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — A record-high of 89% of Filipinos said that they they were "satisfied" with how democracy works in the Philippines, according to a latest survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

This was the result of a study conducted by the SWS from December 10 to 14, 2022 released on Friday.

"This is 11 points above the 78% in April 2021, and 3 points above the previous record of 86% in September 2016," said the survey firm in a statement on Friday.

"Satisfaction with the way democracy works used to range from 29% to 70% from November 1991 to March 2010, and then it has ranged from 59% to 89% since June 2010."

The December 2022 survey also found the following sentiments when it comes to what kind of government the participants prefer:

  • democracy is always preferable: 60%
  • an authoritarian government can be preferable: 26%
  • it doesn't matter: 15%

Adult Filipinos who preferred a democratic government rose by 6 points from 54% in April 2021. However, it was still 5 points below the record-high of 65% in June 2023.

On the other hand, those who chose an authoritarian government also rose by 6 points from 20% in April 2021. 

Those who were indifferent on whether they want a democratic or non-democratic government fell by 11 points from 26% in April 2021. This figure was 1 point above the record-low of 14% in June 2019.

"Satisfaction with the way democracy works was highest among committed democrats at 93%, up by 7 points from 86% in April 2021," SWS said.

The SWS used face-to-face interview of over 1,200 adults nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. The sampling error margins are ±2.8% for national percentages, ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The said survey, which was not commissioned, was done on SWS' own initiative for public service.

Compared to Filipinos, 58% of European were satisfied with the way democracy works in their country, according to a June-July 2022 Eurobarometer survey of 27 European Union Member States.

In a Latinobarometro survey of 18 Latin American countries, an average of 25% of Latin Americans were satisfied with democracy in their own countries.

AUTHORITARIAN

DEMOCRACY

SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
De Lima says she'll gain freedom based on merits of her case, not for humanitarian reasons

De Lima says she'll gain freedom based on merits of her case, not for humanitarian reasons

22 hours ago
De Lima’s statement comes after Remulla said on Thursday he is amenable to granting her bail “but not if her camp...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
LTO extends driver's license validity amid shortage of plastic cards

LTO extends driver's license validity amid shortage of plastic cards

By James Relativo | 20 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has decided to extend the validity of soon to expire driver's licenses in a bid to appease...
Headlines
fbtw
Bantag says he wishes to surrender &mdash; Remulla

Bantag says he wishes to surrender — Remulla

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Remulla said: “He (Bantag) spoke to my colleague, one of my colleagues in the Cabinet to say that he may wish to s...
Headlines
fbtw
Diesel, gasoline prices expected to go down next week

Diesel, gasoline prices expected to go down next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
The series of increases in the price of gasoline could come to an end next week, while diesel prices could see another round...
Headlines
fbtw
'Epitome of impunity': Hontiveros hits Panganiban appointment as SRA caretaker

'Epitome of impunity': Hontiveros hits Panganiban appointment as SRA caretaker

1 day ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros criticized Malacañang’s appointment of Department of Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Millions of farmers, workers to lose SIM access if registration not extended, says KMP

Millions of farmers, workers to lose SIM access if registration not extended, says KMP

By James Relativo | 5 minutes ago
Peasant group Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas is appealing to the government to extend the April 26 deadline of the mandatory...
Headlines
fbtw
DA bans chicken, poultry products from avian flu-hit Chile

DA bans chicken, poultry products from avian flu-hit Chile

By Bella Cariaso | 4 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has banned the importation of chicken and other poultry products from Chile amid the outbreak...
Headlines
fbtw
At least 1 Pinoy hurt in Sudan violence

At least 1 Pinoy hurt in Sudan violence

By Michael Punongbayan | 4 hours ago
At least one Filipino was reported hurt in the raging violence in Sudan between military forces and a paramilitary unit.
Headlines
fbtw
Shorter classes pushed as teachers, students endure extreme heat

Shorter classes pushed as teachers, students endure extreme heat

By Bella Cariaso | 4 hours ago
Aside from the shift to distance learning, the Teachers’ Dignity Coalition yesterday also pushed for shortened teaching...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to probe data breach in goverment agencies

Senate to probe data breach in goverment agencies

By Paolo Romero | 4 hours ago
The Senate is set to conduct an inquiry into the reported massive breach and exposure of sensitive information from the databases...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with