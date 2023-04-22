Almost 90% of Filipinos 'satisfied' with democracy in the country â€” SWS

Almost 90% of Filipinos 'satisfied' with democracy in the country — SWS

MANILA, Philippines — A record-high of 89% of Filipinos said that they they were "satisfied" with how democracy works in the Philippines, according to a latest survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

This was the result of a study conducted by the SWS from December 10 to 14, 2022 released on Friday.

"This is 11 points above the 78% in April 2021, and 3 points above the previous record of 86% in September 2016," said the survey firm in a statement on Friday.

"Satisfaction with the way democracy works used to range from 29% to 70% from November 1991 to March 2010, and then it has ranged from 59% to 89% since June 2010."

The December 2022 survey also found the following sentiments when it comes to what kind of government the participants prefer:

democracy is always preferable : 60%

: 60% an authoritarian government can be preferable : 26%

: 26% it doesn't matter: 15%

Adult Filipinos who preferred a democratic government rose by 6 points from 54% in April 2021. However, it was still 5 points below the record-high of 65% in June 2023.

On the other hand, those who chose an authoritarian government also rose by 6 points from 20% in April 2021.

Those who were indifferent on whether they want a democratic or non-democratic government fell by 11 points from 26% in April 2021. This figure was 1 point above the record-low of 14% in June 2019.

"Satisfaction with the way democracy works was highest among committed democrats at 93%, up by 7 points from 86% in April 2021," SWS said.

The SWS used face-to-face interview of over 1,200 adults nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. The sampling error margins are ±2.8% for national percentages, ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The said survey, which was not commissioned, was done on SWS' own initiative for public service.

Compared to Filipinos, 58% of European were satisfied with the way democracy works in their country, according to a June-July 2022 Eurobarometer survey of 27 European Union Member States.

In a Latinobarometro survey of 18 Latin American countries, an average of 25% of Latin Americans were satisfied with democracy in their own countries.