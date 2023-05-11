^

Headlines

CAAP issues notices to airmen for possible Chinese rocket debris

Philstar.com
May 11, 2023 | 1:52pm
CAAP issues notices to airmen for possible Chinese rocket debris
Estimated drop zones for expected unburned debris from Long march 7
Philippine Space Agency / Handout

MANILA, Philippines — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines issued several notices to airmen (NOTAM) Wednesday evening due to possible debris drops from China’s rocket launch.

In an advisory Thursday, CAAP said it issued three notices to airmen, advising the closure of several navigation routes following the launch of China’s Long March 7 rocket.

The area of concern includes the drop zones located approximately 65 to 79 kilometers from Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal.

“Though the debris from the rocket launch will unlikely fall on inhabited land, it may still pose danger to the aircraft and seacraft,” CAAP said.

In a release Wednesday evening, the Philippine Space Agency said that discarded debris may float around the drop zone areas or wash to nearby coasts.

In case of debris sighting, PhilSA advised the public to inform local authorities for appropriate action, and avoid retrieving the debris.

According to the agency, rocket debris may contain remnants of toxic substances such as rocket fuel.

The Long March 7 rocket was launched Wednesday, 9:22 p.m. (Philippine time) from Wenchang, China. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos sets Cabinet shake-up &nbsp;

Marcos sets Cabinet shake-up  

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos has announced that there will be a reorganization of the Cabinet following the end of the one-year appointment...
Headlines
fbtw
New House bill gives former&nbsp;low-level crimes convicts a fresh start

New House bill gives former low-level crimes convicts a fresh start

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
In a bid to give persons convicted of minor offenses the chance for a fresh start, a new bill has been filed at the House...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. to push for completion of SCS code

Marcos Jr. to push for completion of SCS code

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
A binding Code of Conduct in the South China Sea is something President Marcos said he intends to push with fellow leaders...
Headlines
fbtw
Taiwan tension an 'unavoidable' topic at ASEAN meet &mdash; Marcos
play

Taiwan tension an 'unavoidable' topic at ASEAN meet — Marcos

1 day ago
Marcos said that discussion on the matter is “inevitable” because ASEAN member-states are concerned about it...
Headlines
fbtw
Onion prices going up again

Onion prices going up again

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The retail prices of onions have increased again by at least P20 per kilo as the highest selling price reached P200 per kilo...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Climate change raising heat risks for workers, experts warn

Climate change raising heat risks for workers, experts warn

20 hours ago
Rising global temperatures are increasing the risk of workers dying or becoming disabled from labouring in extreme heat, an...
Headlines
fbtw
Groups urge gov&rsquo;t to revoke pending, ongoing reclamation projects

Groups urge gov’t to revoke pending, ongoing reclamation projects

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 21 hours ago
There should be a moratorium on the construction of ongoing and pending reclamation projects in the archipelago to prevent...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR, 5 provinces want Verde Island Passage to become a legislated protected area

DENR, 5 provinces want Verde Island Passage to become a legislated protected area

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Loyzaga said the protected area status “will keep VIP a sanctuary to thousands of marine species and off limits to business...
Headlines
fbtw
Thailand chokes on pollution but greens struggle to be heard in election

Thailand chokes on pollution but greens struggle to be heard in election

3 days ago
Trudging along Bangkok's hot and dusty streets, green candidates struggle to canvass support ahead of Thailand's election,...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR to work with shipowners to prevent another oil spill

DENR to work with shipowners to prevent another oil spill

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 days ago
In a release, the DENR said its chief Antonia Loyzaga recently met with shipping operators and discussed ways to address the...
Headlines
fbtw
Record sea surface heat sparks fears of warming surge

Record sea surface heat sparks fears of warming surge

6 days ago
 With sea surface temperatures swelling to new highs in recent weeks, scientists warn that humanity's carbon pollution...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with