CAAP issues notices to airmen for possible Chinese rocket debris

MANILA, Philippines — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines issued several notices to airmen (NOTAM) Wednesday evening due to possible debris drops from China’s rocket launch.

In an advisory Thursday, CAAP said it issued three notices to airmen, advising the closure of several navigation routes following the launch of China’s Long March 7 rocket.

The area of concern includes the drop zones located approximately 65 to 79 kilometers from Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal.

“Though the debris from the rocket launch will unlikely fall on inhabited land, it may still pose danger to the aircraft and seacraft,” CAAP said.

In a release Wednesday evening, the Philippine Space Agency said that discarded debris may float around the drop zone areas or wash to nearby coasts.

In case of debris sighting, PhilSA advised the public to inform local authorities for appropriate action, and avoid retrieving the debris.

According to the agency, rocket debris may contain remnants of toxic substances such as rocket fuel.

The Long March 7 rocket was launched Wednesday, 9:22 p.m. (Philippine time) from Wenchang, China. — Gaea Katreena Cabico