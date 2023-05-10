Robredo says battle continues a year after 2022 elections

MANILA, Philippines — On the anniversary of the 2022 elections, former Vice President Leni Robredo said the battle that she and her people’s campaign waged for good governance continues as she called on her “Kakampinks” to also actively participate in succeeding elections.

“Even if we didn't achieve what we wanted, the battle does not end. Because what we fought for was not the position, but a belief. So even if we are not in that position, our belief remains,” Robredo said in Filipino during a mini-concert at the Angat Buhay NGO’s headquarters in Quezon City on Tuesday night.

She added that “history does not end” as she urged supporters to participate in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in October and the polls afterwards.

“The next elections, barangay elections. I hope we elect good people into office. There’s the SK elections. The young people here, I hope that you will participate during these elections like you participated in the 2022 elections because our battle continues,” Robredo said.

She continued, “In 2025, there will be local elections. I hope we elect good local officials, good members of Congress, good members of the Senate. In 2028, we will have another election. So history does not end.”

Her vice-presidential candidate, former Sen. Francis Pangilinan, also said “we’re not done yet” as he assessed that the opposition is in a “much better place” compared to the 2019 elections.

“We’re not done yet. When we are committed to social transformation, there is no such thing as failure, only delay. So we were not shaken before, we will not let ourselves be shaken now,” Pangilinan said partly in Filipino at the mini-concert.

He added, “Therefore, this October, we will prepare for the barangay elections and the midterm elections. We are not done yet. We will continue to push for our aspirations.”

The mini-concert at Angat Buhay NGO’s headquarters followed the launch of a coffee table book titled “Tayo Ang Liwanag” that chronicled the people’s campaign that buoyed Robredo’s presidential bid.

Robredo said it was “ironic” for her and her supporters to be celebrating the anniversary of the May 9 elections that delivered a victory for her political archrival, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Still, she said they should still celebrate this anniversary.

“I am sure everyone would agree with me that even if we did not achieve victory in the elections, we achieved many things that never in our lives we would have imagined we could achieve during the entire campaign,” Robredo said.