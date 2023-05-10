^

House OKs early voting for seniors, PWDs, HCWs

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
May 10, 2023 | 12:00am
House OKs early voting for seniors, PWDs, HCWs
Residents flock to Felipe Calderon Elementary School to vote for the special election in Tanza, Cavite on February 25, 2023.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — With an overwhelming 259 votes, the House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a proposed bill allowing early voting for qualified senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs) as well as lawyers and healthcare workers (HCWs) performing poll duties.

House Bill 7576, which is a consolidation of 15 separate measures, allows these people to be covered under the local absentee voting (LAV).

Currently, only teachers, media members and uniformed personnel performing poll duties are covered by LAV.

Speaker Martin Romualdez hailed the approval of the measure, saying it would benefit the disadvantaged sectors as well as those that render indispensable services to Filipinos.

The bill seeks to make voting convenient for senior citizens, PWDs, lawyers and health workers by giving them the option to vote earlier than election day.

Human resources for health pertains to those who are engaged in health and health-related work as well as people employed in hospitals, sanitaria, health infirmaries, health centers, rural health units, barangay health stations, clinics and other health-related establishments owned and operated by the government.

For the elderly and PWDs, the measure considers their physical and health conditions.

The measure is supported by 125 House members, who were listed as co-authors.

More funds sought

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is requesting for additional funds if the early voting of senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs) pushes through.

Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said the poll body supports the passage of HB 7576.

However, the Comelec said it is requesting for supplemental funding since no budget has been allocated for the early voting for senior citizens, PWDs, health care workers and lawyers.

The agency’s present budget is only enough to cover the list of projects, programs and activities that it submitted and had been approved by the General Appropriations Act.

“We want to inform you that in the said bill, all the funding to be used for the (early voting) would be taken from the General Appropriations of Comelec, which is not included in our present budget,” Laudiangco said.

They would also have to make arrangements for other voting centers because using the schools might interrupt classes.

The Comelec will need additional funds to train more teachers and government employees who will serve as electoral board members.

It will also ask for additional honoraria for the members of electoral board. –Evelyn Macairan

PWD

SENIOR

VOTING
