^

Headlines

Marcos: No US request for Philippine troops to aid if war breaks out in Taiwan

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
May 5, 2023 | 4:03pm
Marcos: No US request for Philippine troops to aid if war breaks out in Taiwan
The Filipino and American soldiers during the opening ceremony of PH-US joint army exercises dubbed as "Salaknib" 2023 at Fort Magsaysay in Palayan, Nueva Ecija on March 13, 2023.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Thursday in Washington that the US has not asked for Philippine troops to help if a war breaks out between the US and China over Taiwan.

“No, the United States has never said that this is a possibility and we have also made it clear from our end that this is not the purpose of those sites and this is not the way that they will be used,” Marcos said at a forum hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The president was referring to the additional four locations in the Philippines where US troops will have access under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

These sites are Naval Base Camilo Osias in Sta. Ana, Cagayan, Lal-lo Airport in Lal-lo, Cagayan, Camp Melchor dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela, and Balabac Island in Palawan.

China has repeatedly warned that the establishment of these sites, located in the northern and western parts of the Philippines, may endanger peace in the region, even as Philippine officials have sought to allay these concerns.

Speaking in Washington, Marcos said the EDCA sites were established, first and foremost, to respond to natural disasters.

“The EDCA sites were conceptualized, really, to be these places that we could use so as to be able to provide quicker relief, quicker rescue, do a better job, in other words, of rehabilitating and reconstructing the damage that will be caused by these disasters,” he said.

But Marcos admitted that the military, security and defense aspects of the EDCA sites have recently come to the fore with the increasing tensions over Taiwan.

Still, he assured that these bases are not meant “to attack, to move against anyone, any country, not China, not any country.”

“Should there be such an attempt to use the EDCA sites for offensive action, then that would be outside the parameters of what we had discussed and what the EDCA sites are in fact for,” he said.

He continued, “But to be fair, the United States has never brought up the possibility that the United States will use as staging areas for any offensive action against any country.”

ENHANCED DEFENSE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Two DepEd admin officials resign; Ablan says quitting not related to laptops controversy

Two DepEd admin officials resign; Ablan says quitting not related to laptops controversy

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
DepEd Undersecretary for Administration Kris Ablan confirmed in a message to Philstar.com that he resigned from his post on...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines improves in press freedom index but still a 'difficult' country for journalists

Philippines improves in press freedom index but still a 'difficult' country for journalists

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The country ranked 132nd out of 180 countries, according to an annual report that was published on World Press Freedom D...
Headlines
fbtw
Bilateral Defense Guidelines include AFP modernization, cyber defense

Bilateral Defense Guidelines include AFP modernization, cyber defense

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
The Philippines and the United States have finally released their bilateral defense guidelines, which outline the priorities...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Evacuated Sudan OFWs to get 100k humanitarian assistance

Evacuated Sudan OFWs to get 100k humanitarian assistance

22 hours ago
The Department of Migrant Workers said overseas Filipino workers will be getting P100,000 worth of humanitarian aid to help...
Headlines
fbtw
China 'firmly' opposes 'meddling' in South China after release of US-PH defense guidelines

China 'firmly' opposes 'meddling' in South China after release of US-PH defense guidelines

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
“China firmly opposes any country’s move to meddle in the South China Sea issue to harm China’s territorial...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US backs another Marcos in tussle for Asia influence

US backs another Marcos in tussle for Asia influence

By Allison Jackson | A few seconds ago
Nearly 40 years later, Marcos used his presidential jet to fly to Washington where he was given a red-carpet welcome and hailed...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila positivity rate may reach 25% &mdash; OCTA

Metro Manila positivity rate may reach 25% — OCTA

1 hour ago
“We’re expecting the positivity rate will increase, maybe up to 25,” OCTA Research fellow Guido David ...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: &lsquo;There were abuses&rsquo; in Duterte's &lsquo;drug war&rsquo;

Marcos: ‘There were abuses’ in Duterte's ‘drug war’

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. acknowledged that “abuses” did happen during the course of the “war on drugs”...
Headlines
fbtw
At Washington forum, Marcos stresses 'friend to all, enemy to none' policy

At Washington forum, Marcos stresses 'friend to all, enemy to none' policy

2 hours ago
Marcos said that moves towards defending the Philippines' territorial integrity and sovereignty are part of promoting national...
Headlines
fbtw
HRW raises alarm over red-tagging of journalists in SMNI show

HRW raises alarm over red-tagging of journalists in SMNI show

3 hours ago
Human Rights Watch aired “deep concern” on Friday over the red-tagging of several journalists on an episode of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with