US using EDCA for cross-straits interference â€“ Chinese envoy

US using EDCA for cross-straits interference – Chinese envoy

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
April 15, 2023 | 12:30pm
A US warship offloads supplies at the Subic Bay Free Port yesterday for the ongoing Balikatan military exercises.
Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The United States is taking advantage of its expanded access to Philippine military bases under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) to interfere in the situation between Beijing and Taiwan, according to the Chinese ambassador in Manila.

“Facts speak louder than words. Obviously, the US intends to take advantage of the new EDCA sites to interfere in the situation across the Taiwan Strait to serve its geopolitical goals and advance its anti-China agenda at the expense of peace and development of the Philippines and the region at large,” Ambassador Huang Xilian said yesterday in his remarks at the 8th Manila Forum for China-Philippines Relations.

Huang, apparently referring to the case of Cagayan, claimed that many Filipino politicians and ordinary people are wondering if the designation of new sites for US forces would serve Philippine interest.

Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba has expressed opposition to the designation of two locations in the province under EDCA. They are the Naval Base Camilo Osias and Lal-lo Airport.

“Why are the new EDCA sites only a stone’s throw away from Taiwan? How will the Philippines effectively control the prepositioned weapons in the military bases? Why will the Philippines fight for another country through the new EDCA sites? These are soul-searching questions of the Philippine people and also doubt by people in China and across the region,” he said.

“Peace across the Taiwan Strait is under threat and faces severe challenges. The root cause of the tensions across the Taiwan Strait is the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces colluding with the US,” Huang said.

“The US has obdurately attempted to contain China by exploiting the Taiwan question and breaking its commitments of maintaining only unofficial relations with Taiwan,” he pointed out.

“It has been crossing the line and acting provocatively on issues such as US-Taiwan official exchanges, arms sales to and military dealings with Taiwan and creating chances for Taiwan to expand its so-called international space, and kept fudging and hollowing out the one-China principle,” he added.

Huang explained that the one-China principle is the basis of China’s establishing diplomatic relations with 182 countries.

“The Taiwan question is entirely China’s internal affair, as is the Mindanao issue to the Philippines. You will never allow any third party to meddle with resolving rebel issues in Mindanao. Likewise, it should not be hard to understand why the announcement of the four additional EDCA sites has caused widespread and grave concern among Chinese people,” he said.

Huang said some tried to find excuse for the new EDCA sites by citing the safety of the 150,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Taiwan. He stressed China is the last country that wishes to see conflict over the Taiwan Strait because people on both sides are Chinese.

“But we will not renounce the use of force and we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures. This is to guard against external interference and all separatist activities. The Philippines is advised to unequivocally oppose ‘Taiwan independence’ rather than stoking the fire by offering the US access to the military bases near the Taiwan Strait if you care genuinely about the 150,000 OFWs,” he stressed.

“To know if increased US military deployment in another country truly helps to protect the host country’s sovereignty and security, one just needs to take a look at the long list of mess left behind by the scourge of American military around the world, the turmoil, divisions and devastation. Answers will not be difficult to find,” the ambassador said.

“To have strategic independence or to be at the mercy of others? French President Macron proffered the answer: being an ally does not mean being a vassal,” he added.

Huang claimed there is now “rising uncertainty and destabilizing factors” that may affect China’s issue with the Philippines over the South China Sea.

“Indeed, there are differences between China and the Philippines on the South China Sea issue. However, as neighbors across a narrow strip of water, relations between China and the Philippines are more defined by peaceful coexistence for over a thousand years and will continue to be so in the future. Friendship is always the main stream of our bilateral relations,” Huang said.

“We each have our respective claims and positions regarding the South China Sea. Differences thereof should be resolved by parties directly involved through dialogues and with mutual respect,” he pointed out.

“Provocative actions or bringing in external forces will not help but further complicate the situation and cause more problems, putting regional peace and security at risk,” he added. “We should learn from history and avoid repeating mistakes.”

