^

Headlines

Canada, United Kingdom express concern over West Philippine Sea incident

Philstar.com
May 1, 2023 | 6:30pm
Canada, United Kingdom express concern over West Philippine Sea incident
This photo taken on April 23, 2023 shows the Philippine coast guard vessel BRP Malapascua (R) maneuvering as a Chinese coast guard ship cuts its path to Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. AFP was one of several media outlets invited to join two Philippine Coast Guard boats on a 1,670-kilometer patrol of the South China Sea, visiting a dozen islands and reefs. Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, ignoring an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.
Ted ALJIBE / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Canada and the United Kingdom reiterated their respective commitments to abiding by international law in the South China Sea after Philippine and Chinese vessels nearly collided in waters off Ayungin Shoal. 

In separate statements, Canadian Ambassador David Hartman and British Ambassador Laure Baufils expressed concern over what they described as "dangerous" and "unprofessional" conduct in the West Philippine Sea — the part of the South China Sea within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

This comes after Philippine and Chinese vessels nearly collided on April 23, when China Coast Guard vessel No. 5201 went within 50 yards of BRP Malapascua while in waters around Ayungin Shoal. The Department of Foreign Affairs noted that the maneuver blocked the Philippine Coast Guard’s path and "[exposed] the Philippine vessels’ crew to serious danger."

A similar incident with CCG 5201 and 4202 happened on April 19, when BRP Malapascua was also on its way to Ayungin Shoal.

"We are troubled by dangerous and unprofessional conduct in this region and unreservedly support the government of the Philippines in enforcing its sovereign rights within its exclusive economic zone," Hartman said, adding that "peace and stability" in the waters are "essential to the interests of the international community." 

Meanwhile, Beaufils said the UK is "concerned by continued reports of dangerous conduct towards Filipino vessels in the South China Sea."

China continues to ignore the 2016 Hague ruling, which already provides that Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal) is part of Manila’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

Following the incident, Beijing tried to pin the blame the Philippine Coast Guard, saying BRP Malapascua had engaged in a "premeditated and provocative action".

The Philippines emphasized that the coast guard was on a routine patrol of Philippine waters and had "every right to carry out such an activity."

CHINESE COAST GUARD

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Stop provocative acts in West Philippine Sea, US tells China

Stop provocative acts in West Philippine Sea, US tells China

By Pia Lee-Brago | 20 hours ago
The United States has urged China to “desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct” following a near-collision...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos leaves for 5-day US visit

President Marcos leaves for 5-day US visit

By Helen Flores | 20 hours ago
President Marcos flew to the United States yesterday for a five-day official working visit to be highlighted by a meeting...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos goes to US hoping to secure &lsquo;greater economic engagement&rsquo;

Marcos goes to US hoping to secure ‘greater economic engagement’

1 day ago
Marcos Jr. left for an official working visit to Washington DC on Sunday, April 30. He will be in the US from May 1 to 4,...
Headlines
fbtw
Flights delayed after power outage at NAIA Terminal 3

Flights delayed after power outage at NAIA Terminal 3

11 hours ago
"The MIAA Management apologizes to air travellers for the inconvenience that the situation may have brought to them," the...
Headlines
fbtw
US backs Philippines on WPS incident; Australia calls for peace, stability

US backs Philippines on WPS incident; Australia calls for peace, stability

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
Days after the Chinese Coast Guard’s maneuverings in Philippine waters, the United States again backed Manila defending...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Patrick, Kaye, Paolo movie

Patrick, Kaye, Paolo movie

1 day ago
Adunay reunion movie sila si Paolo Contis, Patrick Garcia ug Kaye Abad nga gam-on sa Mavx Productions, ang nigama sa Netflix...
Headlines
fbtw

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso"

1 day ago
Bida sila si Loisa Andalio Ronnie Alonte, Charlie Dizon, Alexa Ilacad, KD Estrada, Elisse Joson, ug Joseph Marco sa umaabot nga teleserye "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso", nga unang collaboration sa ABS-CBN ug TV5.
Headlines
fbtw

Promo ra siguro

1 day ago
Nakugang si Liezel Lopez dihang nikomentaryo si Boy Abunda nga daw tan-aw sa dalaga niya mora siya og si Kristoffer Martin.
Headlines
fbtw

Ang Ginoo ang nikompleto

1 day ago
Gibutyag ni Piolo Pascual ngadto kang Amy Austria sa vlog interview niini nga niadtong nagsunod-sunod na ang iyang pagdaog og acting awards haw-ang ang iyang pagbati.
Headlines
fbtw

Dili pa ready

1 day ago
“Sa lahat po na nagtatanong kung kailan kami magbi-baby, sinasabi ko po lagi na kailangan ko maging prepared—physically, mentally, spiritually
Headlines
fbtw

Gumikan  sa abilidad

1 day ago
Giklaro ni Daniel Padilla nga dili ang panaghigala nila ni Zanjoe Marudo ang rason nganong kini maoy iyang co-star sa umaabot nga pelikula, "Nang Mapagod Si Kamatayan."
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with