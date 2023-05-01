Canada, United Kingdom express concern over West Philippine Sea incident

This photo taken on April 23, 2023 shows the Philippine coast guard vessel BRP Malapascua (R) maneuvering as a Chinese coast guard ship cuts its path to Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. AFP was one of several media outlets invited to join two Philippine Coast Guard boats on a 1,670-kilometer patrol of the South China Sea, visiting a dozen islands and reefs. Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, ignoring an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.

MANILA, Philippines — Canada and the United Kingdom reiterated their respective commitments to abiding by international law in the South China Sea after Philippine and Chinese vessels nearly collided in waters off Ayungin Shoal.

In separate statements, Canadian Ambassador David Hartman and British Ambassador Laure Baufils expressed concern over what they described as "dangerous" and "unprofessional" conduct in the West Philippine Sea — the part of the South China Sea within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

This comes after Philippine and Chinese vessels nearly collided on April 23, when China Coast Guard vessel No. 5201 went within 50 yards of BRP Malapascua while in waters around Ayungin Shoal. The Department of Foreign Affairs noted that the maneuver blocked the Philippine Coast Guard’s path and "[exposed] the Philippine vessels’ crew to serious danger."

A similar incident with CCG 5201 and 4202 happened on April 19, when BRP Malapascua was also on its way to Ayungin Shoal.

"We are troubled by dangerous and unprofessional conduct in this region and unreservedly support the government of the Philippines in enforcing its sovereign rights within its exclusive economic zone," Hartman said, adding that "peace and stability" in the waters are "essential to the interests of the international community."

Meanwhile, Beaufils said the UK is "concerned by continued reports of dangerous conduct towards Filipino vessels in the South China Sea."

China continues to ignore the 2016 Hague ruling, which already provides that Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal) is part of Manila’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

Following the incident, Beijing tried to pin the blame the Philippine Coast Guard, saying BRP Malapascua had engaged in a "premeditated and provocative action".

The Philippines emphasized that the coast guard was on a routine patrol of Philippine waters and had "every right to carry out such an activity."