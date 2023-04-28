^

DFA: More than 200 more overseas Filipinos from Sudan now in Egypt

April 28, 2023 | 10:24am
DFA: More than 200 more overseas Filipinos from Sudan now in Egypt
This handout photo from the Department of Foreign Affairs shows overseas Filipinos who have crossed into Egypt from Sudan.
DFA / Released

MANILA, Philippines — More than 200 more overseas Filipinos have crossed the border into Egypt from Sudan for eventual repatriation to the Philippines, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The 227, who entered Egypt through the border town of Argeen, traveled on chartered buses and were met at the border by Philippine Ezzedin Tago.

Tago and Vice Consul Bojer Capati were headed to the border earlier this week when the vehicle they were in figured in an accident. Tago continued on to the border while Capati waited for medical clearance. 

The 227 overseas Filipinos join another 50 who earlier crossed into Egypt, where Philippine consular officials said they were working to help ease entry for Filipinos.

"There are now a total of 340 Filipinos from Sudan on Egyptian soil," DFA said.

The DFA said around 350 Filipinos have signified interest in voluntary repatriation to flee fighting in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. It added that "the actual number of Filipinos joining may vary from the expected number."

Other overseas Filipinos had managed to leave Sudan through evacuation missions by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and of France. Others left the country with assistance from their employers.

The Department of Migrant Workers has said it will help with relief to evacuees as well as with finding work for migrant workers displaced by what international news reports have described as a potential civil war.

