^

Headlines

Philippines evacuates over 400 Filipinos from Sudan

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
April 27, 2023 | 1:04pm
Philippines evacuates over 400 Filipinos from Sudan
Philippine Ambassador to Egypt Ezzedin Tago and Vice Consul Bojer Capati assisted Filipinos crossing the border from Sudan to Egypt on April 27, 2023.
Twitter / Philippine Ambassador to Egypt Ezzedin Tago

Contact the Philippine Embassy in Egypt through:

  • WhatsApp/Mobile: (+20) 122 743 6472 
  • Facebook/Messenger: PHinEgypt
  • Email: [email protected]

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has so far evacuated 409 Filipinos safely from Sudan to Egypt as it takes advantage of the ceasefire there.

The Presidential Communications Office on Thursday said 335 overseas Filipino workers and their family members left Khartoum on Wednesday through Wadi Halfa Highway. Meanwhile, 35 OFWs and 15 students have also traveled to Egypt safely thanks to the Filipino community and the Department of Migrant Workers. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier said they were able to secure seven buses to help transport the Filipinos to the border to safety.

Philippine Ambassador to Egypt Ezzedin Tago and Vice Consul Bojer Capati greeted the Filipinos who crossed over to Egypt. In an interview with ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo on Thursday morning, Tago said evacuees had to go through a long border procedures from getting a medical exam to processing visas and passports. 

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople is also in Egypt to oversee welfare assistance. Filipinos will be given a $200 financial assistance and the DMW is working on job placements for displaced OFWs.

Meanwhile, the DFA said it is still finalizing flight repatriation details for Filipinos who wish to go back home.

The DFA hoisted Alert Level 3 (voluntary repatriation evacuation) on Wednesday evening over Sudan due to the situation there. 

“In this regard, the public is assured that the Philippine Embassy in Cairo is  continuously monitoring the situation while providing repatriation assistance to Filipinos in Sudan,” the DFA said in a statement.

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

MIGRANT FILIPINOS

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS

OVERSEAS FILIPINOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cynthia Villar may file charges over viral video of incident with subdivision guards
play

Cynthia Villar may file charges over viral video of incident with subdivision guards

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar said she is contemplating charges over a video that went viral on social media showing her getting irate...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines detects new COVID-19 variant Arcturus

Philippines detects new COVID-19 variant Arcturus

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The subvariant, also known as Arcturus, has now been detected in 33 countries. It is driving a surge in COVID-19 cases in...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa: El Ni&ntilde;o may start in 2 to 3 months

Pagasa: El Niño may start in 2 to 3 months

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
State weather officials are warning of the possible onset of El Niño within the next two to three months, with stronger...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US troops sink &lsquo;enemy&rsquo; warship

Philippines, US troops sink ‘enemy’ warship

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Using modern weapons of war, joint United States and Philippine military forces fired rockets and sank a ship 12 nautical...
Headlines
fbtw
Acorda: No public shaming of &lsquo;erring cops&rsquo;

Acorda: No public shaming of ‘erring cops’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
There will be no public humiliation of police officers who are accused of infractions under the term of newly designated Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gov&rsquo;t, firms sign contracts for portions of North-South Commuter Railway

Gov’t, firms sign contracts for portions of North-South Commuter Railway

50 minutes ago
The government and private companies signed contracts for portions of the 56-kilometer North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR)...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila positivity rate rises to 12.3% &mdash; OCTA

Metro Manila positivity rate rises to 12.3% — OCTA

1 hour ago
OCTA fellow Guido David said the capital region’s seven-day positivity rate increased to 12.3% on April 25 from 8.1%...
Headlines
fbtw
Calls for probe into killing of BPO union organizer mount

Calls for probe into killing of BPO union organizer mount

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
"[J]ust days before he was killed, Dolorosa helped his colleagues win four labor cases in Bacolod City," Conde said...
Headlines
fbtw
Process to designate Teves as terrorist starts

Process to designate Teves as terrorist starts

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Anti-Terrorism Council has created a panel to recommend their action on the designation of Rep. Arnolfo Teves (Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Arroyo bill: 4 years of high school, 2 more years to get into college

Arroyo bill: 4 years of high school, 2 more years to get into college

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
As a response to senior high school graduates’ difficulty finding employment, Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (Pampanga)...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with