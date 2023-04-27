Philippines evacuates over 400 Filipinos from Sudan

Philippine Ambassador to Egypt Ezzedin Tago and Vice Consul Bojer Capati assisted Filipinos crossing the border from Sudan to Egypt on April 27, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has so far evacuated 409 Filipinos safely from Sudan to Egypt as it takes advantage of the ceasefire there.

The Presidential Communications Office on Thursday said 335 overseas Filipino workers and their family members left Khartoum on Wednesday through Wadi Halfa Highway. Meanwhile, 35 OFWs and 15 students have also traveled to Egypt safely thanks to the Filipino community and the Department of Migrant Workers.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier said they were able to secure seven buses to help transport the Filipinos to the border to safety.

Philippine Ambassador to Egypt Ezzedin Tago and Vice Consul Bojer Capati greeted the Filipinos who crossed over to Egypt. In an interview with ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo on Thursday morning, Tago said evacuees had to go through a long border procedures from getting a medical exam to processing visas and passports.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople is also in Egypt to oversee welfare assistance. Filipinos will be given a $200 financial assistance and the DMW is working on job placements for displaced OFWs.

Meanwhile, the DFA said it is still finalizing flight repatriation details for Filipinos who wish to go back home.

The DFA hoisted Alert Level 3 (voluntary repatriation evacuation) on Wednesday evening over Sudan due to the situation there.

“In this regard, the public is assured that the Philippine Embassy in Cairo is continuously monitoring the situation while providing repatriation assistance to Filipinos in Sudan,” the DFA said in a statement.