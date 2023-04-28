Raps vs Teves over Degamo slay filed next week

Remulla said the multiple murder and frustrated murder complaints would be ready for filing before the Department of Justice (DOJ) next week, adding that they would immediately notify Teves about it.

MANILA, Philippines — Criminal charges against Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. over the March 4 attack that killed governor Roel Degamo and eight others are expected to be filed next week by the National Bureau of Investigation, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said yesterday.

“We’re looking at next week as the time for the filing of cases by NBI here at the (DOJ), so we can already send Congressman Teves a notice. We will send a notice at his last known address after certification from the (Bureau of) Immigration that he has not returned. So, we will send it to his last known address and his place of work so we have a constructive notice for him,” he told reporters.

The justice chief explained that the filing of criminal charges took time as they wanted to get things right and that putting together a good complaint takes a lot of work.

Teves remains abroad while investigations over the killings in Negros Oriental are ongoing.

However, in a bid to force him home, the DOJ has started processing his designation as a terrorist to compel any country where he is staying to have him arrested and sent home.

Remulla said the technical working group of the Anti-Terrorism Council would be convened in the next days to receive all evidence against Teves to start the designation proceedings formally.

“The killings really have a pattern. If you follow the investigation, there really is a pattern of killings that happened. People are terrified. Even the police couldn’t speak when we had to talk to them after Gov. Degamo was killed. If the police are so scared, who else won’t be scared?” Remulla said.

Teves is being eyed as one of the masterminds of the March 4 attack and has since refused to come back to the country to answer the allegations through the DOJ or Congress conducting investigations.

Bato proposes to-do list

Meanwhile, Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa suggested the passage of stronger laws against private armies and the imposition of death penalty against security personnel who commit heinous crimes among the possible steps that might be taken to prevent killings similar to that of the late Negros Oriental governor.

The Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, which Dela Rosa chairs, is looking into the Degamo murder and other high-profile killings in the province.

With one more hearing to wrap the investigation up, it already identified five possible legislative measures and four policy reforms that could be acted on by the government.

These include an amendment to the Omnibus Election Code, particularly Section 69 on nuisance candidates; an amendment to the Local Government Code to ensure that the authority to appoint police provincial directors must be with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and not with the local government officials; and an amendment to the Firearms Law.

As for policy reforms, Dela Rosa said these would include the strict regulation of the sale and use of military and police uniforms; monitoring of dishonorably discharged military personnel; inventory of loose firearms; and updating the PNP Standard of Procedures in addressing complaints by citizens.

“There is a need for a strong law that would effectively prevent the organization of private armies, and the imposition of the death penalty against erring security personnel who commit heinous crimes taking undue advantage of their training, knowledge and skills,” the senator said. – Cecille Suerte Felipe