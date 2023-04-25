^

Philippines, Argentina sign agreement on 'peaceful' use of space tech

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
April 25, 2023 | 2:14pm
PhilSA Director General Dr. Joel Joseph S. Marciano, Jr. and Mr. Claudio Javier Rozencwaig, Undersecretary for Foreign Policy from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Argentine Republic
Philippine Space Agency / Handout

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) and Argentina’s National Commission on Space Activities (CONAE) on Tuesday signed an agreement for cooperation on the “peaceful uses” of outer space information.

The memorandum of understanding between the Philippines and Argentina, which was signed on the occasion of the 75th year of diplomatic ties between the two countries, covers the following:

  • Earth observation from space
  • Use of satellite information for studies on the environment, natural resources and emergency management
  • Satellite systems development and their applications
  • Ground infrastructure for space systems and their applications
  • Space education and training
  • Space industry promotion

Activities under the areas of cooperation between the two space agencies include planning, development and implementation of space projects and programs, exchange of space-based information, sharing of ground support for satellite missions, information and knowledge sharing, and exchange of scientists and technical personnel.

“Through the partnership with CONAE, we open a new and exciting frontier in our countries’ long and rich relations and additional opportunities for growing our local space ecosystems,” PhilSA Director General Joel Joseph Marciano Jr. said.

Aside from CONAE, the country’s space agency has existing space agreements with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and United Arab Emirates Space Agency.

PhilSA also signed on to the Space Climate Observatory, a global initiative to promote and facilitate the use of space technology for climate action led by Centre National D’Etudes Spatiales, France’s national space agency.

PhilSA, the Department of Science and Technology, and the European Union launched on Monday the first space cooperation program in the region, which is seen to help the country better cope with disasters and the impacts of climate change. 

