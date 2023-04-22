Marcos, Biden to meet at White House on May 1

File photo shows President Marcos meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last September.

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos will meet US President Joe Biden in Washington on May 1, in a sign of a warming bond between the two nations amid US tensions with China over Taiwan.

In a statement yesterday, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Marcos and Biden are expected to hold extensive talks on expanding existing areas of cooperation in defense and security, climate change and digitalization, among others.

The President’s official visit to the US will be from April 30 to May 4.

Marcos’ upcoming trip to the US, his second as president, aims to “reaffirm the special relationship” between the two countries, the PCO said.

Biden and Marcos had their first face-to-face meeting in September on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Marcos’ bilateral meeting with Biden at the White House on May 1 would “be followed by an expanded meeting with key Cabinet officials,” the PCO said.

“The visit will reaffirm the bonds of friendship that give definition and significance to the many facets of the bilateral relationship, underpinned by the close affinity shared by Filipinos and Americans alike for many years,” it stated.

“It will substantively progress efforts to further deepen relations and political ties, to bring about lasting socio-economic partnerships, as well as to enhance defense and security cooperation,” it said.

Malacañang has yet to name officials in Marcos’ official retinue. Defense officer-in-charge and Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said he is joining Marcos in his US engagements, as “most of the topics will delve more on defense, economic, energy, food security and migrant workers.” Galvez was in Pentagon last week.

During his visit, Marcos is expected to advance the Philippines’ socio-economic and development priorities and harness closer partnership in such areas as agriculture, energy, climate change, digital transformation and technology, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, supply chains and infrastructure, according to the PCO.

The US is the Philippines’ major bilateral trade and official development assistance partner.

“The trip will highlight the steadfast commitment by both sides to be reliable and resilient allies and partners in times of crisis and prosperity, amid a challenging global and regional environment,” the PCO said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will reaffirm Washington’s “ironclad commitment to the defense of the Philippines, and the leaders will discuss efforts to strengthen the longstanding US-Philippines alliance.”

The White House’s announcement of Marcos’ visit came a week after the largest-ever joint US-Philippines military exercises in the South China Sea in the face of China’s growing assertiveness in the region, particularly over Taiwan, the self-governing island it claims as its own.

Warning

Marcos’ second visit to the US also came on the heels of the Chinese ambassador’s warning the Philippines against allowing US forces access to more military bases in the country.

Last week, the US State Secretary and the defense chief met with their Philippine counterparts in Washington at a high-level summit, days after the US gained greater military access in the Philippines under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned of “a troubling increase in coercion and dangerous operational behavior” in the South China Sea, an apparent reference to a three-day Chinese military exercise that simulated a blockage and targeted strikes against Taiwan.

The White House statement said Biden and Marcos would discuss other matters including economic cooperation, clean energy and respect for human rights.

“The two leaders will also discuss regional matters and coordinate on efforts to uphold international law and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the statement said.

Manila earlier this month announced the locations of four more military bases it is allowing the US military to use on top of the five agreed on under the 2014 EDCA.

The deal allows US troops to rotate through and store defense equipment and supplies.

China warned last week the expanded military deal could endanger regional peace and accused Washington of a “zero-sum mentality.”

The four additional bases include sites near the South China Sea and another not far from Taiwan.

Marcos said China’s reaction over the expanded military deal was “not surprising,” but assured them the Philippines is only shoring up its territorial defense.

“We will not allow our bases to be used for any offensive actions. This is only aimed at helping the Philippines whenever we need help,” Marcos told reporters.

“If no one is attacking us, they need not worry because we will not fight them.”

US-Philippines ties stalled under former president Rodrigo Duterte, who favored closer ties with China.

But Marcos, who succeeded Duterte in June, has adopted a more US-friendly foreign policy.

Addressing the 8th Manila Forum of the Association for Philippine-China Understanding on April 14, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian “advised” the Philippines “to unequivocally oppose ‘Taiwan independence’ rather than stoking the fire by offering the (US) access to the military bases near the Taiwan Strait if you care genuinely about the 150,000 OFWs (overseas Filipino workers in Taiwan).”

Huang also noted that Manila’s announcement of the four additional sites under EDCA “has caused widespread and grave concern among Chinese people.”

Out of context

Following backlash on its ambassador’s remarks, the Chinese embassy in Manila on Monday claimed Huang’s remark was taken out of context.

More than 17,000 Filipino and US soldiers are currently conducting their largest ever joint military drills in the Philippines, drawing criticism from China.

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang is set to meet his local counterpart and Marcos today.

In March, the Philippines hosted a meeting between Manila and Beijing’s diplomats to discuss the South China Sea, a key trade corridor that’s also a source of tensions between the two countries.

In an interview in Bulacan on Wednesday, Marcos said he wanted clarification from Huang over his remarks on Filipinos in Taiwan, saying he was “a little surprised” by the ambassador’s comments.

“We were all a little surprised but I just put it down to the difference in language,” the President said.

After his US visit, Marcos is scheduled to attend the coronation of King Charles III in the United Kingdom on May 6. He will also attend the reception ahead of the coronation on May 5.

The President is also expected to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia from May 9 to 11. — AFP