^

Headlines

DILG chief calls on diving professionals to join search, rescue operations for missing Aeta leader

Philstar.com
April 8, 2023 | 11:17am
DILG chief calls on diving professionals to join search, rescue operations for missing Aeta leader
These photos were taken during the aerial inspection conducted by the Office of Civil Defense and the Department of Interior and Local Government's planning for the search and rescue operation.
Civil Defense Western Visayas (left) and Department of Interior and Local Government (right) / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos, Jr. has called on diving professionals to join the rescue operations for the missing Aeta leader who disappeared Wednesday night after his boat collided with a hotel speed boat in Boracay Island.

In a statement on Friday night, Abalos said that increasing the number of divers joining the retrieval operations for the 64-year-old Ernesto Coching would also increase the chances of finding him. 

"The more divers, the greater the chances of finding the victim. We’re appealing to all diving enthusiasts, organizations and diving shops, join us in our search and rescue operations," Abalos said in Filipino.

According to a report by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Maritime Group, Coching’s fishing boat was hit by a hotel speed boat late Wednesday night, which sunk him and his companion, Ricky Valencia. Valencia was immediately hospitalized following the incident. 

According to a Rappler report, the speedboat that collided with Coching's fishing boat is owned by Shangri-la and Spa Resort-Boracay, which has vowed to extend support to the relatives of the victims.

Abalos said the DILG, PNP, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Malay Municipal Risk Reduction and Management Office have personally visited Coching’s relatives and vowed to continue the retrieval operations until he is found. 

The Office of Civil Defense Western Visayas also conducted an aerial search for the missing Aeta leader along portions of Sibuyan Sea and Sulu Sea on Friday, according to its Facebook page.

Search operations in Boracay led by PCG members and other local authorities, along with local volunteer divers, have resumed Saturday morning.  Cristina Chi

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Student who brought grenade, marijuana to school now under police custody &mdash; DepEd

Student who brought grenade, marijuana to school now under police custody — DepEd

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
Police apprehended yesterday a Grade 10 student who was caught bringing a hand grenade and dried marijuana leaves at a public...
Headlines
fbtw
Confirmed deaths in Basilan ferry fire rise to 31

Confirmed deaths in Basilan ferry fire rise to 31

2 days ago
Two people remained missing, while 216 were rescued.
Headlines
fbtw
LPA spotted off Mindanao, may enter PAR on Easter Sunday

LPA spotted off Mindanao, may enter PAR on Easter Sunday

1 day ago
The LPA, which was formed on Thursday, was last seen 1,600 kilometers east of southern Mindanao, said PAGASA weather specialist...
Headlines
fbtw
11,000 devotees join Good Friday procession in Quiapo

11,000 devotees join Good Friday procession in Quiapo

1 day ago
Citing Manila Police District director Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon, the Manila PIO said the conduct of the procession was &ld...
Headlines
fbtw
Fil-Am among Democrat lawmakers expelled by Tennessee House

Fil-Am among Democrat lawmakers expelled by Tennessee House

21 hours ago
The Tennessee House voted on Thursday to expel Justin Jones—who is of Black and Filipino descent—and his colleague...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Video disinformation, laws on social media among digital threats in SEA &mdash; report

Video disinformation, laws on social media among digital threats in SEA — report

19 hours ago
"[W]hat is known is that these laws to tighten control of social media do not have, as their aim, greater social media accountability...
Headlines
fbtw
Kadamay doubts EDCA benefit to local communities

Kadamay doubts EDCA benefit to local communities

21 hours ago
Kadamay said Filipino workers could just end up as cheap labor employed through third-party recruitment agencies and without...
Headlines
fbtw
China: 'Think carefully' about increased US military role in South China Sea

China: 'Think carefully' about increased US military role in South China Sea

1 day ago
The expansion of four military bases that the US will get access to comes at a time of growing concern over China’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Israel strikes Gaza after rocket salvo from Lebanese soil

Israel strikes Gaza after rocket salvo from Lebanese soil

1 day ago
Israel launched air strikes against Hamas in the Gaza Strip late Thursday after vowing retaliation for a barrage of cross-border...
Headlines
fbtw
'If we fight, we can win': NUJP welcomes NLRC decision giving reporter 13-month pay, benefits

'If we fight, we can win': NUJP welcomes NLRC decision giving reporter 13-month pay, benefits

1 day ago
Progressive journalists applauded the National Labor Relations Commission's recent decision favoring a reporter...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with