DILG chief calls on diving professionals to join search, rescue operations for missing Aeta leader

These photos were taken during the aerial inspection conducted by the Office of Civil Defense and the Department of Interior and Local Government's planning for the search and rescue operation.

Civil Defense Western Visayas (left) and Department of Interior and Local Government (right) / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos, Jr. has called on diving professionals to join the rescue operations for the missing Aeta leader who disappeared Wednesday night after his boat collided with a hotel speed boat in Boracay Island.

In a statement on Friday night, Abalos said that increasing the number of divers joining the retrieval operations for the 64-year-old Ernesto Coching would also increase the chances of finding him.

"The more divers, the greater the chances of finding the victim. We’re appealing to all diving enthusiasts, organizations and diving shops, join us in our search and rescue operations," Abalos said in Filipino.

According to a report by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Maritime Group, Coching’s fishing boat was hit by a hotel speed boat late Wednesday night, which sunk him and his companion, Ricky Valencia. Valencia was immediately hospitalized following the incident.

According to a Rappler report, the speedboat that collided with Coching's fishing boat is owned by Shangri-la and Spa Resort-Boracay, which has vowed to extend support to the relatives of the victims.

Abalos said the DILG, PNP, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Malay Municipal Risk Reduction and Management Office have personally visited Coching’s relatives and vowed to continue the retrieval operations until he is found.

The Office of Civil Defense Western Visayas also conducted an aerial search for the missing Aeta leader along portions of Sibuyan Sea and Sulu Sea on Friday, according to its Facebook page.

Search operations in Boracay led by PCG members and other local authorities, along with local volunteer divers, have resumed Saturday morning. — Cristina Chi