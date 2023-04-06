^

Headlines

SWS: Congress, SC and Cabinet share 'very good' net satisfaction rating

James Relativo - Philstar.com
April 6, 2023 | 11:40am
SWS: Congress, SC and Cabinet share 'very good' net satisfaction rating
Members of the Congress are seen inside the Plenary Hall for the opening of the 19th Congress at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City on July 25, 2022.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — Most Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of the Senate, House of Representatives, Supreme Court, and the Cabinet as a whole as the year 2022 drew to a close, a new survey by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) revealed on Thursday.

The SWS, in a study conducted from December 10-14 last year, found the following when it came to the following governmental branches:

Senate

  • satisfied: 75%
  • dissatisfied: 6%

House of Representatives

  • satisfied: 63%
  • dissatisfied: 7%

Supreme Court

  • satisfied: 62%
  • dissatisfied: 9%

Cabinet

  • satisfied: 59%
  • dissatisfied: 9%

"The resulting net satisfaction ratings were “very good” for all four top government institutions: +68 for the Senate (correctly rounded), +56 for the House of Representatives, +53 for the Supreme Court, and +50 for the Cabinet as a whole," according to the survey firm released Thursday.

The researchers came up with the net satisfaction rating by substracting the percentage of the satisfied individuals with the dissatisfied, correctly rounded.

Here are the net satisfaction rating per government agency or department:

  • Senate: +68
  • House of Representatives: +56
  • Supreme Court: +53
  • Cabinet: +50

December 2022's net satisfaction rating for the Senate increased from last October's +64. Figures stood at "excellent" in Mindanao at +81 while its remained "very good" elsewhere.  The upper chamber also attained an excellent standing for rural areas at +77.

On the other hand, the House scored "very good" for all areas. The net satisfaction with the said legislative chamber was at +63, while urban centers were at +48.

The Highest Court also scored "very good" across basic demographics except among the 45-54-year-olds (+48) and college graduates (+36) where they only got "good" levels.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Cabinet, meanwhile, got a "very good" net satisfaction rating in all areas except for the Visayas, wherein they only got a "good" standing" at +43. 

The Fourth Quarter 2022 SWS survey interviewed 1,2000 adults nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. 

"The sampling error margins are ±2.8% for national percentages, ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao," said the SWS.

"The survey items reported here were non-commissioned. They were done on SWS’s own initiative and released as a public service," it added.

CABINET

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

NET SATISFACTION RATINGS

SENATE

SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Will harsh penalties for rude government staff work? What psychology tells us

Will harsh penalties for rude government staff work? What psychology tells us

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Sen. Raffy Tulfo mulls crafting an "anti-taray" bill that will punish government workers who are "rude and snobbish" with...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Change-of-command rites, retirement honors set for Azurin

Change-of-command rites, retirement honors set for Azurin

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police has tentatively set the change-of-command ceremony and retirement honors for PNP chief Gen....
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd studying proposal to revert to old acad calendar

DepEd studying proposal to revert to old acad calendar

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Department of Education said Tuesday that it will form a group to study the proposal to return to the old academic calendar...
Headlines
fbtw
Confirmed deaths in Basilan ferry fire rise to 31

Confirmed deaths in Basilan ferry fire rise to 31

20 hours ago
Two people remained missing, while 216 were rescued.
Headlines
fbtw
Student who brought grenade, marijuana to school now under police custody &mdash; DepEd

Student who brought grenade, marijuana to school now under police custody — DepEd

By Cristina Chi | 22 hours ago
Police apprehended yesterday a Grade 10 student who was caught bringing a hand grenade and dried marijuana leaves at a public...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DENR closes Dolomite Beach during Maundy Thursday, Good Friday for maintenance

DENR closes Dolomite Beach during Maundy Thursday, Good Friday for maintenance

By James Relativo | 25 minutes ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) announced that it will close its doors to the tourists and the...
Headlines
fbtw
Climate change spurring surge in dengue, chikungunya &mdash; WHO

Climate change spurring surge in dengue, chikungunya — WHO

4 hours ago
The World Health Organization warned Wednesday that dengue and other diseases caused by mosquito-borne arboviruses...
Headlines
fbtw
No Good Friday parties in Boracay

No Good Friday parties in Boracay

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
No parties or loud music will be allowed on the world-famous island resort of Boracay on Good Friday until the morning of...
Headlines
fbtw
Prices of rice seen going up

Prices of rice seen going up

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Retail prices of rice are expected to go up in the next few weeks due to low buffer stock, high farmgate prices of palay amid...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos forms task force vs Negros violence

Marcos forms task force vs Negros violence

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos has formed a task force that aims to suppress violence and maintain peace and order in the Negros provinces,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with