SWS: Congress, SC and Cabinet share 'very good' net satisfaction rating

Members of the Congress are seen inside the Plenary Hall for the opening of the 19th Congress at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City on July 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Most Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of the Senate, House of Representatives, Supreme Court, and the Cabinet as a whole as the year 2022 drew to a close, a new survey by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) revealed on Thursday.

The SWS, in a study conducted from December 10-14 last year, found the following when it came to the following governmental branches:

Senate

satisfied: 75%

dissatisfied: 6%

House of Representatives

satisfied: 63%

dissatisfied: 7%

Supreme Court

satisfied: 62%

dissatisfied: 9%

Cabinet

satisfied: 59%

dissatisfied: 9%

"The resulting net satisfaction ratings were “very good” for all four top government institutions: +68 for the Senate (correctly rounded), +56 for the House of Representatives, +53 for the Supreme Court, and +50 for the Cabinet as a whole," according to the survey firm released Thursday.

The researchers came up with the net satisfaction rating by substracting the percentage of the satisfied individuals with the dissatisfied, correctly rounded.

Here are the net satisfaction rating per government agency or department:

Senate : +68

: +68 House of Representatives : +56

: +56 Supreme Court : +53

: +53 Cabinet: +50

December 2022's net satisfaction rating for the Senate increased from last October's +64. Figures stood at "excellent" in Mindanao at +81 while its remained "very good" elsewhere. The upper chamber also attained an excellent standing for rural areas at +77.

On the other hand, the House scored "very good" for all areas. The net satisfaction with the said legislative chamber was at +63, while urban centers were at +48.

The Highest Court also scored "very good" across basic demographics except among the 45-54-year-olds (+48) and college graduates (+36) where they only got "good" levels.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Cabinet, meanwhile, got a "very good" net satisfaction rating in all areas except for the Visayas, wherein they only got a "good" standing" at +43.

The Fourth Quarter 2022 SWS survey interviewed 1,2000 adults nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

"The sampling error margins are ±2.8% for national percentages, ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao," said the SWS.

"The survey items reported here were non-commissioned. They were done on SWS’s own initiative and released as a public service," it added.