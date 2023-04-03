Government assures Teves 'due process' but ready to implement warrant if issued

MANILA, Philippines — The government stands ready to arrest Rep. Arnolfo Teves (Negros Oriental, 3rd District) should an arrest warrant — which authorities are confident is coming — be issued against him and he comes home to the country.

But the government stressed that they are affording Teves due process, by giving him the opportunity to answer the allegations against him. Although if he refuses to defend himself before investigators, cases can still be filed against him.

Teves, already suspended by the House of Representatives, has yet to return to the Philippines — nearly a month since his travel clearance expired. Government officials and employees are required to get clearance from their agencies when going abroad.

Authorities have said he is a potential mastermind in the brazen killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, where eight others were also killed. The lawmaker has denied involvement and has hinted that he has been set up.

His lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, said the lawmaker made several requests for his safety but House Speaker Martin Romualdez only granted some of the requests. Topacio said since not all request were granted, Teves will not be returning from abroad.

If Teves returns, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said it would be "well and good" since the lawmaker can answer questions and it will make things easier.

But will he be arrested? The justice chief said if there is a warrant, and "we expect a warrant to be issued."

Remulla, in a streamed conference of the Special Task Force Degamo, said they will follow the law, which allows Teves to undergo preliminary investigation and file counter-affidavit, no matter how "painful" or "slow" it is, so "we do not erase our gains."

To date, no warrant has been issued against Teves. Two criminal complaints have so far been filed against Teves and both are for preliminary investigation. These are multiple murder complaints over 2019 killings filed early in March, and illegal possession of firearms and explosives raps—which were filed for inquest but has been referred for preliminary investigation.

"We are observing due process," Remulla said in Filipino.

"We cannot file a case without preliminary investigation and we are doing that right now because the law holds that they be allowed to answer through their counter-affidavit and then we will judge and the panel of prosecutors may file before the court," the DOJ chief added.

Tracking Teves’ travel

The Philippine government is also ready to seek the help of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) in Teves’ case.

"The Blue Notice is easy to obtain. The Red Notice is difficult since cases need to be filed first," Remulla said.

According to the Interpol website, notices are issued by the General Secretariat following the request of a member country. This allows police in member countries to share crime-related information.

A Blue Notice is issued for additional information while a Red Notice is for determining location and arrest of persons wanted for prosecution or for evading sentence.

So far, the 11 suspects in the Degamo killing have undergone inquest proceedings, and Remulla said they are considering this case as 99% solved.