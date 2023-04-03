Remulla names 'director' of Degamo slay, says Teves could be 'main mastermind'

Armed policemen man a check point in front of the municipal hall in Pamplona town in Negros Oriental on March 5, 2023, a day after provincial governor Roel Degamo and eight others were killed in a mass shooting.

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has confirmed that a certain "Marvin Miranda y Halaman", or Marvin Miranda, is one of the alleged masterminds in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

Speaking to reporters, Remulla likened Miranda's alleged role to being a "casting director [or] director" of the daylight shooting of Degamo at his house. The justice secretary also tagged Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental, 3rd District) — who is abroad and has refused to come home to face allegations — as the "executive producer."

The DOJ chief said Miranda, a military reservist, was responsible for contracting people and gathering firearms. "We know who he is from the other suspects," he added.

"He was the one talking to people, gathering firearms… planning the movements," Remulla said in Filipino.

The DOJ chief did not disclose other details, as he said he has yet to look into Miranda’s testimonies. He, however, said that Miranda is being represented by the Public Attorney’s Office and not by a private lawyer.

This was after former Justice Undersecretary Reynante Orceo claimed that he had been barred from seeing and talking to Miranda. He said he was told he could not see his supposed client because case investigation was "under process."

Last Friday, Remulla announced that the National Bureau of Investigation arrested one of the main players in the killing. He was nabbed within the country, but outside Negros Oriental.

The DOJ chief said that with this latest arrest, the case is now "99% solved."

Orceo, in a report by The STAR newspaper, however pointed out that Miranda was arrested without a warrant since his client is yet to face any charges. He said the arrest could be ground for illegal detention.

Remulla insisted that the arrest may fall under "hot pursuit" operation since authorities have been chasing Miranda starting March 4, the day of the killing. "That's why we went after him immediately, because he evaded us quickly," he said in Filipino.

One of the grounds cited under the Revised Rules for Criminal Procedure for arresting without a warrant is when an officer or private person has probable cause, based on personal knowledge of facts or circumstances, that the person to be arrested has just committed an offense.

Law enforcement has in the past stretched the definition of hot pursuit to the arrest of suspects long after the crime had been committed.

Teves link?

Remulla said that he "[thinks] there is a connection with Teves," the Negros Oriental lawmaker whom the House has since been suspended for refusing to come back to Manila.

Teves has already repeatedly denied his hand in the killing of the provincial governor, whose family is a political rival of theirs.

"Cong. Teves appears to be the main mastermind," Remulla added.