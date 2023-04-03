LIST: Mall hours for 2023 Holy Week

MANILA, Philippines — Malls are adjusting their operating hours this week in observance of Holy Week.

April 6 and 7 are listed among regular holidays, in observance of Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, respectively. April 10 was also declared a regular holiday to commemorate Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor), which falls on a Sunday.

LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023

Here is a list of the mall hours at SM Malls, Robinsons Malls, and Ayala Malls this week:

April 6

Only SM by the Bay (regular hours), SM City Baguio (10am to 10pm), and SM City Puerto Princesa (10am to 8pm) will be open, all other SM Malls will be closed.

Robinsons Antipolo will be open from 10am to 10pm, while Robinsons La Union and Robinsons Tagaytay will be open from 9am to 9pm. Robinsons Gapan, Robinsons Ilocos, Robinsons Luisita, Robinsons Malolos, Robinsons Pangasinan, Robinsons Santiago, Robinsons Starmills, Robinsons Tuguegarao, Robinsons Dasmarinas, Galleria South, Robinsons General Trias, Robinsons Lipa, Robinsons Naga, Robinsons Palawan, and Robinsons Iligan will be open from 10am to 9pm.

Ayala Malls Serin (10am to 8pm), Ayala Malls Solenad (11am to 9pm), Harbor Point (10am to 8pm), Shops at Serendra (10am to 9pm), and UP Town Center (10am to 9pm) will be open, all other Ayala malls will be closed.

April 7

Only SM by the Bay (regular hours) and SM City Baguio (10am to 10pm) will be open, all other SM Malls will be closed.

Only Robinsons Antipolo (10am to 10pm), Robinsons Luisita (10am to 9pm), Robinsons La Union (9am to 7pm), and Robinsons Tagaytay (9am to 9pm) will be open.

Ayala Malls Serin (10am to 9pm), Ayala Malls Solenad (11am to 9pm), and Harbor Point (10am to 8pm) will be open, all other Ayala malls will be closed.

April 8

SM City Baguio will operate from 10am to 10pm; all other SM Malls will be operating on regular hours.

Robinsons Malls will be operating on regular hours.

Ayala Malls will be open during their regular hours, except Ayala Malls Capitol Central (10am to 10pm), Ayala Malls Cloverleaf (10am to 10pm), Ayala Malls Feliz (10am to 10pm), Ayala Malls Manila Bay (10am to 10pm), Ayala Malls Serin (10am to 9pm), Ayala Malls Vertis North (11am to 10pm), Centrio Mall (10am to 9pm), Fairview Terraces (10am to 10pm), Glorietta (10am to 10pm), Greenbelt (11am to 10pm), Harbor Point (10am to 10pm), Market! Market! (10am to 10pm), Shops at Serendra (10am to 10pm), TriNoma (10am to 10pm), The District Dasmarinas (10am to 9pm), The District Imus (10am to 9pm), and UP Town Center (10am to 10pm).

April 9

SM Malls open from 10am to 10 pm are SM City Baguio, SM City Clark, SM City Fairview, SM City Novaliches, SM City San Jose Del Monte, SM City Taytay, SM City San Mateo, SM City Marikina, SM City Bacoor, SM City Calamba, SM City Sta. Rosa. SM City Cebu, SM City Consolacion, SM City Seaside, SM City Davao, and SM Lanang Premier. All other malls will be operating on regular hours.

Robinsons Malls will be operating on regular hours.

Ayala Malls will be open during their regular hours, except Ayala Malls Capitol Central (10am to 9pm), Ayala Malls Cloverleaf (10am to 10pm), Ayala Malls Feliz (10am to 10pm), Ayala Malls Manila Bay (10am to 10pm), Ayala Malls Serin (10am to 9pm), Ayala Malls Vertis North (11am to 10pm), Centrio Mall (10am to 9pm), Fairview Terraces (10am to 10pm), Glorietta (10am to 10pm), Greenbelt (11am to 10pm), Harbor Point (10am to 9pm), Market! Market! (10am to 10pm), Shops at Serendra (10am to 10pm), TriNoma (10am to 10pm), The District Dasmarinas (10am to 9pm), The District Imus (10am to 9pm), and UP Town Center (10am to 10pm).

This list will be updated.