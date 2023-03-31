^

Philstar.com
March 31, 2023 | 3:32pm
Half-day work for gov't workers on Holy Wednesday
Catholic devotees wave their palm fronds as a church layman blesses palms during Palm Sunday celebrations at the Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto church in Bulacan, north of Manila on April 14, 2019. Palm Sunday marks the sixth and last Sunday of the Christian Holy month of Lent and the beginning of holy Week.
AFP / Noel Celis

MANILA, Philippines — Work in government offices will be suspended starting noon of April 5, Holy Wednesday, Malacañang announced on Friday.

This is meant to provide government employees full a opportunity to properly observe Maundy Thursday on April 6 and Good Friday on April 7, and to give them ample time to travel to and from different regions for the long weekend holidays.

Many Filipinos travel to tourist destinations or return to their provinces during the Lenten holiday.Maundy Thursday and Good Friday are regular holidays. April 10, or the Day of Valor, was declared a regular holiday.

The Day of Valor, which marks the Fall of Bataan in 1942, is usually commemorated on April 9.

However, agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness or response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services “shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services,” Memorandum Circular 16 read. 

“The suspension of work in private companies and offices is left to the sound discretion of their respective employers,” it read. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

