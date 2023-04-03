El Niño a hotbed for epidemics – lawmaker

MANILA, Philippines — A key member of the House of Representatives has warned that the ongoing threat of extended drought could be a “hotbed for epidemics,” for which reason the Department of Health (DOH) must prepare for a worst-case scenario.

“Tropical diseases can be particularly problematic. Global studies indicate a spike of between 2.5 percent to 28 percent in cases during El Niño activities,” Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda, who chairs the House ways and means committee, said.

“El Niño is a hotbed for epidemics – climate is warmer than usual, and people have less water available. So, we should be working on adaptations such as mandating LGUs (local government units) to clean up, hospitals to probabilistically allocate resources among probably tropical diseases and the DOH to do the coordination work and provide close guidance,” Salceda added, urging the DOH to beef up its contingencies to respond to diseases typically accompanying a hot season, such as cholera, Chikungunya and Zika virus.

The Bicolano lawmaker explained that what will happen can be anticipated, more or less, “because the models teach us when, how long and how bad it can be.”

He emphasized that the presence of a full-time, dedicated staff for disease control and prevention would help ensure that the matter does not get buried in bureaucratic gobbledygook.

“El Niño and La Niña can make extreme weather events more likely in certain areas of the country. It could intensify droughts, floods and storms. So, apart from usual damage due to natural disasters, let us also expect diseases related to these hazards,” he said.