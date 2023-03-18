Start of summer a few days away

A golden sunset radiates its majestic rays at Baseco Beach in Port Area, Manila, before darkness falls on Wednesday.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is forecasting the start of the dry season or summer by next week.

PAGASA said the northeast monsoon that brings cold winds to the country continues to weaken, which signals the start of the warm or dry season.

The state weather bureau clarified though that, technically, there is no summer in the country as it only has two seasons – the wet and dry seasons.

PAGASA said the northeast monsoon is only affecting extreme northern Luzon and is forecast to bring cloudy skies with light rains but with no significant impact over Batanes and Babuyan islands.

Generally fair weather is forecast over Metro Manila and the rest of the country but with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

The low-pressure area east of the Visayas dissipated early yesterday morning and state forecasters are not monitoring any weather disturbance inside or outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

Temperatures in Metro Manila will range between 22 to 31 degrees Celsius.