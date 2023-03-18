^

Headlines

Start of summer a few days away

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
March 18, 2023 | 9:15am
Start of summer a few days away
A golden sunset radiates its majestic rays at Baseco Beach in Port Area, Manila, before darkness falls on Wednesday.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is forecasting the start of the dry season or summer by next week.

PAGASA said the northeast monsoon that brings cold winds to the country continues to weaken, which signals the start of the warm or dry season.

The state weather bureau clarified though that, technically, there is no summer in the country as it only has two seasons – the wet and dry seasons.

PAGASA said the northeast monsoon is only affecting extreme northern Luzon and is forecast to bring cloudy skies with light rains but with no significant impact over Batanes and Babuyan islands.

Generally fair weather is forecast over Metro Manila and the rest of the country but with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

The low-pressure area east of the Visayas dissipated early yesterday morning and state forecasters are not monitoring any weather disturbance inside or outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

Temperatures in Metro Manila will range between 22 to 31 degrees Celsius.

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senate wants con-ass, only for economic provisions

Senate wants con-ass, only for economic provisions

By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
The push for Charter change may succeed in the Senate if it is guaranteed that the amendments cover only the restrictive economic...
Headlines
fbtw
Changi regains best airport crown; Philippines not in top 100 list

Changi regains best airport crown; Philippines not in top 100 list

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Philippine airports failed to make it to the top 100 list of the world’s best airports for this year, according to the...
Headlines
fbtw
13% of Pinoys still unwilling to get COVID-19 jab

13% of Pinoys still unwilling to get COVID-19 jab

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
Three years into the pandemic and millions of adult Filipinos are still unwilling to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate bill seeks traffic light timers to reduce accidents

Senate bill seeks traffic light timers to reduce accidents

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 4 days ago
Sen. Mark Villar is pushing for a measure that will mandate the installation of timers in traffic and pedestrian lights in...
Headlines
fbtw
Buhay at Bahay: Quezon City launches poverty reduction program

Buhay at Bahay: Quezon City launches poverty reduction program

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
In line with the national and city governments’ goal of reducing poverty, the office of Quezon City Second District...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
We&rsquo;ve hurdled COVID-19 pandemic &ndash; Marcos

We’ve hurdled COVID-19 pandemic – Marcos

By Helen Flores | 31 minutes ago
Three years after crippling lockdowns were imposed across Luzon, President Marcos believes the country has hurdled the hardships...
Headlines
fbtw
SolGen to ICC: Don&rsquo;t rush us on drug probes

SolGen to ICC: Don’t rush us on drug probes

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
The International Criminal Court is rushing the Philippine government into prosecuting suspects in the killing of thousands...
Headlines
fbtw
Churches told: Limit virtual masses

Churches told: Limit virtual masses

By Robertzon Ramirez | 10 hours ago
Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula has called on Catholic churches under the Archdiocese of Manila to limit the number...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla to Teves: Flight indicates guilt

Remulla to Teves: Flight indicates guilt

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 10 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday urged Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. to come home and...
Headlines
fbtw

Go Negosyo pays tribute to women entrepreneurs in summit

By Catherine Talavera | 10 hours ago
Go Negosyo is set to honor women entrepreneurs during its women entrepreneurship summit starting today.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with