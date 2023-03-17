^

Headlines

Marcos urged to take charge of Oriental Mindoro oil spill response

Philstar.com
March 17, 2023 | 3:00pm
Marcos urged to take charge of Oriental Mindoro oil spill response
Coast guard personnel and volunteer residents of Brgy. Buhay na Tubig use absorbent pads to remove oil from rocks.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — The Protect Verde Island Passage coalition on Friday called on President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to personally order government agencies to "direct all resources" to contain an oil spill from a tanker that sank off Oriental Mindoro last week.

Citing reports from the disaster management office of Calapan City, Protect VIP said traces of oil have been seen in Barangay Navotas. Calapan City is a major economic center in Mimaropa.

"The only way to achieve the president's hope to clean up the oil spill in four months is to compel government agencies to direct all resources for containment," Fr. Edwin Gariguez, Protect VIP Convenor, said.

"We are also in support of the consensus raised during the Senate hearing for the need to assign an oil spill response chief. Mr. President, the VIP is a crucial contributor to the Philippine economy. You must move now," he also said.

Gariguez said that civil society groups have been trying to help community response to the oil spill, but that they "can only do so much." 

He said Marcos should take charge of oil spill response. "We do not want the oil response to suffer the same fate of the sunken tanker – the captain must steer the ship towards safety and that someone should be the president," he also said.

The oil spill has raised concerns among fisherfolk, who are afraid that it could affect their livelihood.

"The oil spill is not the only thing we are concerned about," Maximo Bayubay of Bukluran ng Mangingisda ng Batangas said in Filipino in the same statement. "We have seen what happened to our fellow fishers in Pola and Naujan and we fisherfolk of Batangas are also very worried."

"It's not just fisherfolk – these barangays depend on the seas to bring in money for trade, transport, and tourism, and soon, the whole country would feel it too," Gerry Arances, executive director of the Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development, said.

"The fishing sector in the VIP area, which includes Oriental Mindoro was valued at P11.8 billion in 2021 while in 2019, its tourism industry generated P3.5 billion," he said.

ORIENTAL MINDORO OIL SPILL

VERDE ISLAND PASSAGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Changi regains best airport crown; Philippines not in top 100 list

Changi regains best airport crown; Philippines not in top 100 list

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Philippine airports failed to make it to the top 100 list of the world’s best airports for this year, according to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Rep. Teves, 2 sons face criminal raps over loose firearms, explosives
play

Rep. Teves, 2 sons face criminal raps over loose firearms, explosives

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
PNP Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the agency, said in a streamed press conference that the complaint was filed before...
Headlines
fbtw
EU eyes port calls, joint exercises with Philippines in South China Sea

EU eyes port calls, joint exercises with Philippines in South China Sea

By Xave Gregorio | 23 hours ago
The European Union is looking to conduct port calls and joint naval exercises with the Philippines in the South China Sea...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. on P20/kilo rice: We&rsquo;re almost there

Marcos Jr. on P20/kilo rice: We’re almost there

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
The government is inching toward its goal of lowering the price of rice to P20 per kilo, President Marcos said yesterday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker rejects Teves&rsquo; 2-month leave request

Speaker rejects Teves’ 2-month leave request

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez has denied the request of Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. to extend his...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Coast Guard expects wider oil spill area

Coast Guard expects wider oil spill area

By Robertzon Ramirez | 15 hours ago
Authorities will have to contend with a wider oil spill because the MT Princess Empress, which sank in waters off Naujan,...
Headlines
fbtw
Vatican declares Antipolo Cathedral &lsquo;international shrine&rsquo;

Vatican declares Antipolo Cathedral ‘international shrine’

By Robertzon Ramirez | 15 hours ago
The Vatican has declared the National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage – popularly known as the Antipolo...
Headlines
fbtw
Digital space now safer &ndash; Marcos Jr. &nbsp;

Digital space now safer – Marcos Jr.  

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Days after the Department of Information and Communications Technology expressed openness to extend the April 26 SIM registration...
Headlines
fbtw
BIR files raps vs &lsquo;ghost&rsquo; firms selling fake receipts

BIR files raps vs ‘ghost’ firms selling fake receipts

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Four “ghost” corporations selling fabricated invoices and receipts were sued yesterday for violating the National...
Headlines
fbtw
Con-con to speed up economic progress &ndash; lawmaker

Con-con to speed up economic progress – lawmaker

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Another administration lawmaker has pitched the need to “tweak” the restrictive economic provisions of the Constitution...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with