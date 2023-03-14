Senators on Chinaâ€™s criticisms: Show sincerity

^

Senators on China’s criticisms: Show sincerity

Paolo Romero - The Philippine Star
March 14, 2023 | 12:00am
Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito said he no longer trusts Beijing, which says one thing but does the opposite.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is not seeking war or wanting to cause instability in the region in strengthening its security alliance with the US and forging defense ties with other countries, senators said yesterday, as they urged China to be sincere in its dealings over the South China Sea.

Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito said he no longer trusts Beijing, which says one thing but does the opposite.

“I don’t trust the Chinese government, not the Chinese people. I love the Chinese people. I just don’t want or trust what their government is saying,” Ejercito told reporters.

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, chairman of the Senate committee on national defense and security, said China’s misgivings over the designation of four new sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) are inevitable as there is rising tension between the Chinese government and the US.

He said in agreeing to expand the EDCA locations, President Marcos said he does not want this issue to cause tension in the South China Sea or consider this move by the Philippine government as an act of aggression or anything that will be seen as provocative to anyone.

Ejercito noted that Chinese vessels have harassed Filipino fishermen and had close encounters with Philippine Coast Guard vessels.

“They have been very, very aggressive and hostile. But we have to have freedom of navigation in those seas, the West Philippine Sea and the South China Sea. So I would say, they have to show first their sincerity,” Ejercito said.

“So if they want us to trust them, they have to respect our sovereignty, our territorial integrity,” he said.

He noted the Department of Foreign Affairs reported that it has so far filed some 400 diplomatic protests against China that have largely been ignored by Beijing.

Estrada said, “We have a historical relationship with America. Apart from being their friend, we have a mutual defense treaty with them. Our Balikatan exercises are only exercises for the defense of the country and not for the invasion of China. We are not waging a war against China. In fact, China is our trade partner.

“It is in our best interest to preserve and safeguard peace, and promote stability and security with the help of our neighbors in Southeast Asia,” he said.

He said any confrontation between two major powers could be devastating for the world economy and the Philippines remains committed to keeping peace and prosperity in the region.

Sen. Francis Escudero said it was China that has been undermining the stability of the region.

“We have every right, as with China and any sovereign nation, to pursue a foreign policy that serves our national interest and should not be cowed by such threats which I do not consider ‘friendly’ at all… and I thought they want to be our friends,” Escudero said.

Sen. Imee Marcos, however, said the question that should be asked is whether or not EDCA sites will be used by the US to launch missile, rocket or other attacks in case a conflict occurs in Taiwan.

“If these EDCA sites are used as staging areas for US military intervention in Taiwan, then we may be dragged into the so-called Taiwan question,” Marcos said.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III said the government should give attention and “ponder” over the Chinese government’s warning.

“We should take time to review and reflect on the coverage of our Mutual Defense Treaty with the US. Under the MDT, did we hand over to the US the direction of our foreign policy?” Pimentel said.

