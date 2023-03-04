Fratman in hazing found dead

MANILA, Philippines — One of the persons of interest in the death of Adamson University chemical engineering student John Matthew Salilig has committed suicide, police reported yesterday.

Lt. Col. Virgilio Jopia, chief of police of Biñan, Laguna, said the person, identified as alias Sakmal, was found dead somewhere in Taguig City on Feb. 28.

“Ito ay nag-suicide by hanging,” Jopia told reporters in an interview with News5.

The police official did not disclose the person’s identity, but said he was a member of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity and an Adamson graduate.

Jopia said they are investigating if the suicide of Sakmal, who reportedly drove one of the vehicles used in the hazing, was related to Salilig’s death.

Jopia and other police officers went to Taguig where they secured a Mitsubishi Adventure multi-purpose vehicle connected to the case.

Citing their investigation, Jopia said they were looking for the vehicle as it was used by members of the fraternity who buried Salilig’s body in a shallow grave in Imus City, Cavite.

As it turned out, the vehicle was owned by Sakmal’s family.

Police are also looking for a Hyundai Tucson SUV where the suspects transferred Salilig’s body from a Ford Everest, which police earlier seized in Parañaque.

Meanwhile, authorities want the other suspects in the hazing death of Salilig placed on the Bureau of Immigration (BI)’s watchlist.

Laguna police director Col. Randy Glenn Silvio said yesterday they are coordinating with the BI and the Aviation Security Group (Avsegroup) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to have the other suspects in Salilig’s death held in the event they attempt to leave the country.

“For those remaining at large, they should be placed in the watchlist in case they try to leave the country,” he said in an interview with dzBB radio.

Complaints for violation of Republic Act 11053 or the Anti-Hazing Law were filed against six members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity before the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday.

In a separate message on Viber, Silvio said their investigators will file charges against the other suspects next week once they complete documentation.

Police are looking for nine persons of interest in Salilig’s death, two of whom were also victims of fraternity initiation rites at a house in Barangay Casile in Biñan City last Feb. 18.

The remaining seven took part in inflicting injuries on Salilig and three other victims. One of them, Roi dela Cruz, has surfaced and will cooperate with authorities.

Silvio urged the two other victims to come forward and submit themselves to an investigation, as he stressed their testimonies would bolster the cases against the suspects.

“If they give their statement, this will strengthen the case we’ve filed,” he said in Filipino.

Police are set to file the criminal charges against nine more members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity in the death of Salilig, 24.

Silvio said probers are readying several documents and statements of the witnesses and other pertinent evidence against the remaining nine fraternity members for violation of RA 11053.

Silvio identified them as Lalan Hernandez, alias Tyler; Christian Cruz, alias Void; Earl Miguel Queno Ursolino, alias Thugs; Ralph Tan, alias Scottie; Ryan Ray Camangyan, alias Snoop; Carlos Miguel Rovillos, alias Bishop; Aron James Cruz, alias Bones; Lester John De Lara Sus, alias Boogie and Arjay Bryle Arao, all currently at large.

At the DOJ, prosecutors have dismissed the obstruction of justice complaint filed against the father of one of the “persons of interest” in the death of Salilig.

In an ambush interview yesterday, DOJ Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said the complaint against Gregorio Cruz was dismissed “for lack of probable cause with reasonable certainty of conviction.”

Cruz was ordered released from policy custody. Cruz is the father of the owner of the sport utility vehicle used to transport the victim following the hazing rite.

Salilig was brought after the hazing to the SUV where he lost consciousness. Police are determining whether or not the vehicle was also used to bring his body to the burial site.

The six Tau Gamma Phi members earlier charged before the DOJ for violating the anti-hazing law are Tung Cheng Teng, 22; Earl Anthony Romero, 21; Jerome Balot, 22; Sandro Victorino, 28; Michael Lambert Ritalde, 31, and Mark Pedrosa, 39.

Daniel Perry, 23, the alleged master initiator in the illegal rite, surrendered to Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla on Wednesday. He is also set to be charged before the DOJ.

No meddling

The PNP has warned people planning to meddle with the investigation in favor of the suspects to think twice before doing so.

“The PNP gives stern warning to anyone, regardless of position or status in life, that the attempt to intervene and meddle in the conduct of investigation and prosecution of the case will not be tolerated,” it said in a statement.

The PNP said all its units were directed to collaborate, exert utmost efforts and maximize all available resources to resolve the case.

It also expressed its condolences to Salilig’s family and vowed it will exert all efforts to arrest the other suspects.

“The PNP will ensure the integrity of the prosecution of the case to bring justice to the family of John Matthew and to put the perpetrators behind bars as a consequence of their actions,” it said.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo also assured the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) that investigators are working double time to expedite the probe of the case. “We’re on this and the PNP will do everything within its authority and mandate to resolve and finish this,” she said mostly in Filipino at a Laging Handa briefing.

Meanwhile, students of Adamson proven to be involved in the death of Salilig through alleged fraternity hazing will be kicked out of school, its president declared before the weekend.

“As far as we are concerned, persons directly involved in the death of John Matthew will be expelled from the university,” according to AdU president Fr. Marcelo Manimtim, CM.

However, he noted the university has been probing on its own the “certain extent of the responsibility in the case” of the people tagged in the death of Salilig.

Manimtim previously revealed 15 out of around 18 persons of interest have come forward and asked for help from the university to give their knowledge to police.

He added he has asked the university registrar to find out if the remaining three persons are enrolled in the school.

Salilig, a member of the Tau Gamma Phi chapter in his hometown Zamboanga City, was supposed to be welcomed by members of the fraternity’s unit at Adamson during a ceremony in Biñan, Laguna in mid-February.

Last Tuesday, his naked body, which reportedly bore bruises after he was hit 70 times, was found buried in a shallow grave in a vacant lot in Imus. – Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Ghio Ong, Ed Anoroso