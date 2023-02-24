^

Headlines

Philippines joins UN demand for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

AmÃ©lie Bottollier-Depois , Nicolas Revise - Philstar.com
February 24, 2023 | 8:15am
Philippines joins UN demand for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine
Screens display the vote count during the Eleventh Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly on Ukraine, at UN headquarters in New York City on February 23, 2023. The United Nations voted overwhelmingly Thursday to demand Russia "immediately" and "unconditionally" withdraw its troops from Ukraine, marking the one-year anniversary of the war with a call for a "just and lasting" peace.
AFP / Angela Weiss

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations voted overwhelmingly Thursday to demand Russia immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine, marking the one-year anniversary of the war with a call for a "just and lasting" peace.

Ukraine earned strong backing in a non-binding vote that saw 141 of the 193 UN members in support, seven opposed and 32, including China and India abstaining.

Coming on the eve of the first anniversary of the brutal war, support for Kyiv was little-changed from that of last October when 143 countries voted to condemn Russia's declared annexation of four Ukraine regions.

"Today, United Nations General Assembly has just spoken very clear," said European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"This vote shows that the international community stands with Ukraine."

The vote came after two days of debate during which Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the international community to choose "between good and evil."

He rejected the idea that Kyiv only enjoyed the support of the West -- the European Union, the United States and their key allies.

"The vote defies the argument that the Global South does not stand on Ukraine's side, because many countries representing Latin America, Africa, Asia voted in favor today," Kuleba said.

"The support is much broader, and it will only continue to be consolidated and to be solidified," he added.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, expressed gratitude to all those "who stood up for Ukraine on the anniversary of the unprovoked Russian aggression."

"The world understands whose side the truth is on," he said.

'Russia can stop tomorrow'

The resolution reaffirmed support for Ukraine's "sovereignty" and "territorial integrity," rejecting any Russian claims to the parts of the country it occupies.

It also demanded "that the Russian Federation immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," and called "for a cessation of hostilities."

The vote showed Moscow's continued isolation on the world stage after 12 months of war.

It only earned support from six members: Belarus, Syria, North Korea, Mali, Nicaragua, and Eritrea.

Despite its limited backing, Russia has used its veto power to block any binding motions against it in the UN Security Council.

Instead, the UN General Assembly has taken up the issue, displaying solid support for Kyiv in successive votes.

"Next year, we should not meet here to mark the second anniversary of this senseless war of aggression," said Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi during the debate.

"Russia can and must stop, tomorrow," French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said.

"This war waged by Russia is everybody's business because it threatens the existence of a state, because it represents a domineering and imperialist plan, and because it denies the existence of borders."

But Russia dismissed the resolution, with its UN representative Vasily Nebenzya calling Ukraine "neo-Nazi" and accusing the West of sacrificing the country and the developing world in their desire to beat Russia.

"They are ready to plunge the entire world into the abyss of war" to maintain their own "hegemony," Nebenzya said. 

China, India still abstain

The vote showed India and China had not been swayed to outright condemn Moscow's invasion, even while both have criticized Moscow's threats to deploy nuclear weapons in the conflict.

Before the vote Dai Bing, China's deputy representative at the United Nations, took a neutral stance, calling on both sides to cease fighting and enter peace talks.

"We support Russia and Ukraine moving towards each other, resuming direct dialogue as soon as possible," he said.

But he also gave voice to one of Russia's justifications for the invasion, that its own security was under threat by Ukraine's tilt toward Western Europe and NATO.

Any settlement, he said, should give "due regard to ... the reasonable security concerns of all countries, thereby properly addressing their legitimate security aspirations."

UKRAINE-RUSSIA WAR

UNITED NATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DFA: North Korea ballistic missile test 'provokes tension, undermines stability'

DFA: North Korea ballistic missile test 'provokes tension, undermines stability'

20 hours ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the “sudden launching drill” at 8 a.m. on Saturday and that afternoon,...
Headlines
fbtw
'Last trip': Individual traditional jeepneys to stop operations after June 30

'Last trip': Individual traditional jeepneys to stop operations after June 30

By James Relativo | 2 days ago
Individual operators of traditional jeepneys will no longer be allowed to continue their operations after June 30, 2023 —...
Headlines
fbtw
In commemoration of EDSA, February 24 declared a special non-working day

In commemoration of EDSA, February 24 declared a special non-working day

14 hours ago
The country is celebrating the 37th anniversary of the revolution that ended the years-long martial law period under former...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker backs foreign media ownership under Cha-cha

Lawmaker backs foreign media ownership under Cha-cha

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
An ally of President Marcos in the House of Representatives has expressed support for amending the 1987 Constitution, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Passengers of crashed Cessna plane on Mayon confirmed dead

Passengers of crashed Cessna plane on Mayon confirmed dead

1 day ago
Four people, including two Australians, were on board the Cessna 340 aircraft when it went missing on Saturday morning after...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
COVID-19 drugs out in Philippine markets soon

COVID-19 drugs out in Philippine markets soon

By Rhodina Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Safe and effective drugs against COVID-19 may soon be available in the Philippine market as the Food and Drug Administration...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel approves divorce bills in principle &nbsp;

House panel approves divorce bills in principle  

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
A panel of the House of Representatives expressed openness to a bill that may finally pave the way for divorce after it approved...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos vows to support arts, culture

Marcos vows to support arts, culture

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
President Marcos vowed to promote and support arts and culture as he honored 33 Filipino artists who won the highest international...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr.: Strategic ties with Japan stronger than ever

Marcos Jr.: Strategic ties with Japan stronger than ever

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
President Marcos described the Philippines’ strategic partnership with Japan as “stronger than ever” as...
Headlines
fbtw

US: Attack on PCG ship may trigger MDT

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The United States, through a telephone call of its defense chief to his Filipino counterpart, has reaffirmed its commitment to come to the defense of the Philippines under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty in the event...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with