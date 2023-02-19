Search for two missing Cessna planes ongoing â€“ CAAP

Search for two missing Cessna planes ongoing – CAAP

This is the second Cessna plane to disappear in less than a month in the country.

MANILA, Philippines — Search operations continue for the two missing Cessna planes as authorities have since deployed on-ground and aerial teams.

A second Cessna plane was reported missing over the weekend after taking off from the Bicol International Airport in Albay at 6:43 a.m. on Saturday. Onboard the plane are a pilot, a crewmember, and two passengers. It was supposed to arrive in Manila at 7:53 a.m.

“We are continuing our search operations and it was only put on hold last night as it was already getting dark, but teams from the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council have already been deployed near the search area early morning today,” Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines spokesperson Eric Apolonio said in Filipino over an interview with Super Radyo DZBB on Sunday.

CAAP said they also deployed their own team as soon as the plane was reported missing yesterday.

Aerial search operations, aided by the Philippine Air Force and through the use of drones, will be used.

“The issue is the weather factor. If it’s dark, cloudy and rainy, we cannot make use of our choppers because their line of sight will be affected,” Apolonio said in Filipino.

On Sunday, two teams have already been deployed to locate the possible Albay crash site, which included a team composed of five local guides, one member of the media, one CAAP staff, one member of the PNP's Aviation Security Group and nine personnel from the K9 team.

Meanwhile, CAAP said it will also deploy air assets to search for a Cessna plane that went missing in January, carrying six passengers after taking off in Isabela “if weather permits.”

