Metro Manila's mayors approve unified 'ticketing system' vs traffic violators

James Relativo - Philstar.com
February 1, 2023 | 2:41pm
Metro Manila's mayors approve unified 'ticketing system' vs traffic violators
Local chief executives from Metro Manila pose for a picture after approving the Metro Manila Traffic Code of 2023, February 1, 2023
Released / MMDA

MANILA, Philippines — After 28 years, the Metro Manila Council has approved a ticketing system standardizing fines and penalties against errant motorists across the National Capital Region.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority shared the news Wednesday after Metro Manila mayors agreed on the Metro Manila Traffic Code of 2023. Once rolled out, apprehended motorists can pay for traffic-related violations wherever, regardless of the city they were apprehended in.

"This is a historic moment for all of us because after more than 20 years, Metro Manila is finally adopting the single ticketing system that will highly benefit our motorists," said MMDA acting chairperson Don Artes in a statement.

"The single ticketing system would help avoid confusion among our driving public, as well as option to pay electronically for their violations. Driver's license will also not be confiscated during apprehension."

The standardized fines and penalties will now be endorsed to the Land Transportation Office and local councils for adoption. Based on MMDA Resolution 23-02, the single ticketing system "will harmonize the existing national and local laws on traffic enforcement to establish effective transport and traffic management in Metro Manila."

Its approval and adoption also aims to address the following:

  • different procedures of apprehension
  • payment of fines
  • redemption of licenses and plates
  • uncoordinated implementation of traffic laws resulting in confusion
  • loss of money and productive hours

'Effective in the first quarter of 2023'

San Juan City mayor Francis Zamora, who presides over the MMC, likewise expressed his gratitutde to the whole council for passing the landmark resolution. The local executive likewise said that the system would most likely take effect within the first quarter of the year.

"The Metro Manila LGUs will have to pass their respective ordinances adopting the Metro Manila Traffic Code 2023 on or before March 15 to fully implement the single ticketing system," according to the mayor.

In the said code, penalties for the "most common traffic violations" will be imposed uniformly in all Metro Manila local government units as follows:

  • Disregarding traffic signs
  • Illegal parking (attended and unattended) 
  • Number coding UVVRP 
  • Truck ban
  • Light truck ban
  • Reckless Driving
  • Unregistered motor vehicle
  • Driving without license
  • Tricycle ban
  • Obstruction
  • Dress code for motorcycle
  • Overloading
  • Defective motorcycle accessories
  • Unauthorized modification
  • Arrogance/Discourteous conduct (driver) 
  • Loading and Unloading in Prohibited Zones
  • Illegal counterflow
  • Overspeeding
  • Seat Belts Use Act of 1999
  • Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act
  • Mandatory Use of Motorcycle Helmet Act
  • Children's Safety on Motorcycle Act
  • Anti-Distracted Driving Act
  • Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act

It was also agreed upon that the MMDA will provide the funds for the purchase of the hardware and I.T. requirements needed for seamless and simultaneous rollout of the LGU's integration with the LTO's Land Transportation Management System (LTMS).

Cities will likewise need to enact a separate ordinance for traffic-related offenses not stated in the traffic code. The final draft of the said code was agreed upon by officials of the MMDA, LTO and the Metro Manila local traffics heads last January 19.

