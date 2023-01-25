GT Foundation kicks off 2023 Bags of Blessing

The virtual launch of GT Foundation and Metrobank Foundation’s 2023 Bags of Blessing was led by (top row, from left) Federal Land chairman and GT Foundation president Alfred Ty, GT Foundation vice president Anjanette Dy Buncio, Metrobank Foundation president Aniceto Sobrepeña and Caritas Philippines national director Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo. The hand gesture in the photo means ‘Hope for Prosperity.’

MANILA, Philippines — GT Foundation Inc. (GTFI) and Metrobank Foundation Inc. (MBFI) virtually kicked off their annual gift-giving tradition called “Bags of Blessing” on Jan. 20 as part of their unique Chinese New Year celebration.

Since 2011, this program has touched the lives of 108,000 families across 215 sites nationwide.

This Year of the Water Rabbit, Bags of Blessing will provide aid to a new batch of 10,000 families in 20 sites across the country through the distribution of food packages worth P1,000 each or P10 million in total. This is in partnership with Caritas Philippines, the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, with the support of select Metrobank branches.

The priority beneficiaries chosen this year are the poorest of the poor families who lack permanent shelter and source of income, vulnerable households earning below minimum wage, victims of recent calamities and members of the indigenous peoples tribes. They will receive the groceries in red bags by presenting their issued vouchers in identified parishes in their localities.

The kickoff ceremony was led by Federal Land chairman and GTFI president Alfred Ty, GTFI honorary chair Mary Ty, GTFI vice president Anjanette Dy Buncio and MBFI president Aniceto Sobrepeña. Joining them were Caritas Philippines national director Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, Diocesan Social Action Center coordinators and select Metrobank branch managers.

Bags of Blessing highlights the importance of fellowship and solidarity and brings the Lunar New Year festivities to communities in need. “Circumstances may have changed but the heart for community that animates the Bags of Blessing tradition remains steadfast – like the Water Rabbit that embodies endurance and resolve. Behind this legacy of our founder, Dr. George S.K. Ty, is the hard work of individuals united by the goal of providing food aid to our fellowmen. It is in sharing that we reinforce our strength as one community,” said Sobrepeña.

Sites chosen this year for the NCR are Manila, Makati, Pasay, Pasig and Taguig. Meanwhile, the countryside sites are Laoag City, city of Santiago, municipality of Libmanan, city of General Trias and Puerto Princesa for Luzon; Iloilo City, Cebu City, Bacolod, Ormoc and the municipality of Biliran for the Visayas and Zamboanga City, Ozamis City, Davao City, Cotabato and Butuan for Mindanao.