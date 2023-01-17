Authorities must answer for silence on abduction of Cebu activists, Karapatan says

This screenshot is from a video of the apparent abduction of activists Dyan Gumanao and Armand Dahoya at the Cebu City port.

MANILA, Philippines — Rights group Karapatan on Tuesday called for accountability over the apparent abduction of union organizers Dyan Gumanao and Armand Dahoya, who had been reported missing until Monday, as well as over lack of action in the disappearance of the two.

In a statement, Karapatan highlighted a video that was initially published by Tug-ani, a student publication of UP Cebu, and which shows Gumanao and Dahoya being forced aboard a gray vehicle. According to a text message sent by Gumanao, the two arrived at the Cebu City pier on January 10 and had been waiting to disembark. They were later reported missing.

"The Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines and ports authorities should be made answerable for their lack of immediate action and seeming complicity in the abduction of Gumanao and Dahoya," Karapatan secretary-general Cristina Palabay said in the statement.

Palabay noted that the men who abducted Gumanao and Dahoya seemed unafraid of accountability and implied "those who are in positions of power in government" were behind the kidnapping. She said that Karapatan has documented similar incidents of activists and organizers being abducted and being subjected to psychological torture.

"To this day, a week after the two were abducted, the authorities, including the local government, have not spoken regarding the matter," Palabay also said.

Gumanao and Dahoya managed to contact their families on Monday, the same day that a press conference was held to announce the two had been found.

In a separate but related post on social media, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan secretary-general Renato Reyes Jr. also pointed out that government agencies had yet to comment on the abduction and the video.

"At the very least, heads must roll and port officials, the Maritime Police and Philippine Coast Guard should be investigated for claiming that no such abduction took place when clearly there was, and there were witnesses," he also said on Twitter.

PNP says investigation ongoing

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla on Tuesday indicated willingness to tap the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident, although no official department order has been issued for the NBI to work on the case.

In a tweet report by DZBB, Remulla said partly in Filipino: "The NBI, if given notice [will look into it.] We will inform them."

The NBI has, in the past, investigated members of the PNP for allegations of abuse and criminal involvement.

Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., PNP chief, is quoted in media reports as saying an investigation into the abduction is already underway. He said the PNP is looking into the case because of reports that the activists' abductors had introduced themselves as police officers but were not in uniform. He is also quoted as saying he does not believe that the abductors are police personnel.

Azurin told radio DZRH that the police are also looking into whether the abduction of Gumanao and Dahoya is related to their activism.

Karapatan said it documented 20 cases of enforced disappearances during the Duterte administration and two during the presidency of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in violatiomn of a law against enforced dsiappearances. Two activists — Elgene Mungcal and Ma. Elena Cortez Pampoza Elgene Mungcal — have been missing since July 3, 2022, the group also said. — Kristine Joy Patag and Jonathan de Santos