DOE, NEA commended for resolving Beneco impasse

The Philippine Star
January 14, 2023 | 11:45am
DOE, NEA commended for resolving Beneco impasse
“We are grateful because the move came just in the nick of time to avert a looming power crisis due to the financial instability caused by the freezing of the power firm’s bank accounts,” Mayor Benjamin Magalong said.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Baguio and Benguet leaders have commended Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla and National Electrification Administrator (NEA) Antonio Mariano Almeda for finally resolving the leadership crisis and fiasco that had hounded the Benguet Electric Cooperative Inc. (Beneco).

“We are grateful because the move came just in the nick of time to avert a looming power crisis due to the financial instability caused by the freezing of the power firm’s bank accounts,” Mayor Benjamin Magalong said.

Almeda, at a press briefing after handing down the crucial decisions on the power cooperative’s leadership shakedown last Jan. 11, gave assurance of making the financial issues, including the unfreezing of bank accounts and consolidation of fiscal management, the “first order of the day” when the five-man Beneco task force – which will serve as interim board of directors – starts their work.

“Thank you for ensuring the financial stability of the cooperative and avoiding a crisis that could have caused untold inconvenience and huge economic repercussions,” Magalong said.

“Now everything is going back to normal with the interim board of which members represent the different sectors of the Baguio and Benguet communities,” he added.

The mayor appealed to some politicians unceremoniously dipping their fingers in the Beneco issue to stop sowing intrigues and telling lies to push their ulterior motives, political and otherwise.

“It is not helping. Besides, Baguio and Benguet people can solve their issues on their own so better leave us be,” the mayor said.

The mayor also commended now suspended Beneco general manager engineer Melchor Licoben for being a true gentleman and professional.

He assured Licoben of the local government’s continued support when he applies anew for the general manager post. Licoben continues to enjoy overwhelming backing from other local government units, member-consumers organizations and civil society organizations.

As to the ongoing audit of Beneco funds where the NEA deployed separate teams, one for the Licoben-managed team at the Beneco headquarters and the other for the Marie Rafael-led operations, Magalong again cited the Licoben group’s ready cooperation with the audit team.

He, however, appealed to the Rafael group to cooperate and to be accommodating to the members of the NEA audit team who were met with empty offices and locked drawers on the first day of audit.

