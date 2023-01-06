Marcos says Philippines to ‘watch and wait’ on China’s COVID-19 situation

A passenger wearing a face shield and mask amid the Covid-19 pandemic boards a domestic flight at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai on January 3, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said the Philippines will “watch and wait” on the COVID-19 situation in China as he stressed that the government will employ a science-based approach when it comes to travel restrictions.

“They said Chinese nationals will not be immediately allowed to travel. So maybe in the meantime, we just watch and wait and I’m sure that they (China) will not allow people who test positive to leave,” Marcos told reporters partly in Filipino in a news conference on Thursday.

He said the country’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions have been based on “actual risk factors.”

China has seen a surge of infections since it abruptly scrapped its zero-COVID strategy following rare protests that challenged President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party’s rule.

Some countries, including the United States, have imposed testing requirements on travelers from China — a measure which some experts said were ineffective.

Back at home, the Department of Health has held off on reinstating travel curbs for travelers from China, saying there is “no need” for this as of the moment. — Xave Gregorio