DOH tallies 74 new fireworks-related injuries

Fireworks light up the sky over Rizal Park in Manila to celebrate during New Year celebrations on January 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Monday it tallied 74 new fireworks-related injuries after New Year festivities.

With this, the number of injuries due to firecrackers have reached 211 as of January 2, 6:00 a.m. The number is 16% higher compared to numbers recorded in the same period last year.

Related Stories DTI issues list of certified fireworks

The DOH said it recorded 182 cases in the same period in 2022.

The health department added that most number of cases were traced in Metro Manila with 102 of the incidents happening in the capital region.

“Half of the cases occurred in the street, while 94 (45%) occurred at home. Thirty-six (17%) cases were allegedly intoxicated with alcohol at the time of injury,” the report added.

Of the 211 cases, the DOH said 76 incidents or 36% involved a hand injury. It added that Kwitis, which is a legal firework, was the most common cause of injury.

The department also said it has not recorded any case of fireworks ingestion or injury due to stray bullet.

It reminded the public to clean its surroundings and not pick up firecrackers found on the street. Kids should also be monitored so they will not ingest these.