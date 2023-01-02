^

Headlines

DOH tallies 74 new fireworks-related injuries

Philstar.com
January 2, 2023 | 2:22pm
DOH tallies 74 new fireworks-related injuries
Fireworks light up the sky over Rizal Park in Manila to celebrate during New Year celebrations on January 1, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Monday it tallied 74 new fireworks-related injuries after New Year festivities.

With this, the number of injuries due to firecrackers have reached 211 as of January 2, 6:00 a.m. The number is 16% higher compared to numbers recorded in the same period last year.

The DOH said it recorded 182 cases in the same period in 2022.

The health department added that most number of cases were traced in Metro Manila with 102 of the incidents happening in the capital region.

“Half of the cases occurred in the street, while 94 (45%) occurred at home. Thirty-six (17%) cases were allegedly intoxicated with alcohol at the time of injury,” the report added.

Of the 211 cases, the DOH said 76 incidents or 36% involved a hand injury. It added that Kwitis, which is a legal firework, was the most common cause of injury.

The department also said it has not recorded any case of fireworks ingestion or injury due to stray bullet.

It reminded the public to clean its surroundings and not pick up firecrackers found on the street. Kids should also be monitored so they will not ingest these.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

FIREWORKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
No flights in Philippine airspace as 'technical issues' hit air traffic system

No flights in Philippine airspace as 'technical issues' hit air traffic system

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said they are now working on addressing the issue for the safety of passengers...
Headlines
fbtw
Poe: Air traffic system glitch could be national security problem

Poe: Air traffic system glitch could be national security problem

By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
The air traffic system glitch that stopped both landings and takeoffs at the country’s premier airport on New Year’s...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP intensifying presence in West Philippines Sea

AFP intensifying presence in West Philippines Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
Ensuring that territorial defense remains a top priority, the Armed Forces of the Philippines is increasing its presence...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH sets &lsquo;heightened surveillance&rsquo; on China

DOH sets ‘heightened surveillance’ on China

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
All health facilities and other concerned government units are now on “heightened surveillance” of all travelers,...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker vows to pass 12 more pending priority bills&nbsp;

Speaker vows to pass 12 more pending priority bills 

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez is happy with the productive performance of the House of Representatives for 2022, and has vowed...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MVP Group ready to assist rehab efforts following NAIA crisis

MVP Group ready to assist rehab efforts following NAIA crisis

4 hours ago
Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan has extended any support his conglomerate could provide the national government, just a day after...
Headlines
fbtw
Safe haven for abandoned newborns sought

Safe haven for abandoned newborns sought

By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
The government must ensure greater protection for abandoned infants by providing safe haven for them and repeal provisions...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel to hold &lsquo;marathon hearings&rsquo; on Cha-cha

House panel to hold ‘marathon hearings’ on Cha-cha

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
The House of Representatives’ committee on constitutional amendments will start holding “marathon hearings”...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress joins fight against agriculture smugglers in 2023

Congress joins fight against agriculture smugglers in 2023

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Congress is joining the fight against agriculture smuggling in 2023, with Albay Rep. Joey Salceda vowing to “tighten...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr., Sara get high trust ratings in poll

Marcos Jr., Sara get high trust ratings in poll

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
President Marcos received high trust and satisfaction ratings in the latest survey by The Issues and Advocacy Center as the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with