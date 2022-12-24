DTI issues list of certified fireworks

Photo shows firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices being sold in the market. The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has released a list of certified fireworks and firecrackers as part of its efforts to guide consumers planning to usher in the New Year with a bang.

As the DTI-Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS) released the list yesterday, Trade Undersecretary for consumer protection group Ruth Castelo reminded the public to purchase only fireworks and firecrackers manufactured locally that bear the Philippine Standard (PS) mark for guaranteed safety and quality.

“The purchase and use of uncertified fireworks and firecrackers may result in damage to properties and cause fatalities,” Castelo said in a statement, noting that there are only 14 DTI-certified brands of fireworks with PS license numbers as of Dec. 19.

Among these are Dragon Fireworks by Dragon Fireworks Inc., Diamond by Diamond Fireworks Inc., LF Fireworks by Legendary Fireworks Inc., Pegasus by Pegasus Fireworks, Phoenix by Phoenix Fireworks, Double L by Double L Fireworks, Nation by Nation Fireworks and LLF by Leonardo’s Fireworks Manufacturing.

Other certified brands include Andy’s Fireworks by Andy Moldogo Firecrackers and Pyro Kreations Fireworks, Pyro Kreations by Pyro Kreations Fireworks, Yango Fireworks by Yangco Fireworks Manufacturing, Star Light by Star Light Fireworks, A. Santiago Fireworks by A. Santiago Fireworks and 4Sure Fireworks by 4Sure Fireworks.

The DTI said the list contains PS-Licensed companies only, pursuant to Republic Act 7183, the Law on Pyrotechnic Devices, which prohibits the importation of finished firecrackers and fireworks.

The DTI advised the public that certified products would bear the name of fireworks, the classification and intended use, brand or trade name and address of manufacturer clearly printed on a single-colored background of the package.

The packaging should also include the words “Made in the Philippines,” the warning and precautionary signs and appropriate instructions for use and effects.

The PS Quality mark with license number should also be displayed on the packaging of each product.

The DTI-BPS is the National Standards Body authorized to promulgate Philippine National Standards.