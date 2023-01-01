Philippines beefs up border control, monitoring of arrivals from China

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is intensifying its COVID-19 monitoring for individuals travelling from China, where cases are rising after a relaxation of pandemic restrictions there.

In a department memorandum dated December 31, 2022, the Department of Health called on directors of all Centers for Health Development to coordinate with local agencies in monitoring border control.

"Following the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in China, there is a need for the country to intensify the monitoring and implementation of border control protocols for incoming individuals, especially from China, at all ports of entry," the agency said.

China on Saturday reported over 7,000 new COVID-19 infections amid concerns of underreporting.

The DOH has directed air and maritime travel authorities to conduct a thorough review of health declaration forms submitted by passengers from China. Symptomatic passengers intercepted upon arrival and reports on COVID-positive passengers in ports of entry should be reported to the DOH.

The department also called for coordination between authorities to re-establish COVID-19 testing of inbound travelers from high alert countries.

Just last week, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the department had enough health protocols and that additional restrictions for individuals arriving from China is not yet needed.

The United States, France, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Spain, and Canada are now among the growing list of countries requiring negative COVID-19 tests from travellers arriving from China.

Meanwhile, Morocco has banned all tourists from China, regardless of nationality, “to avoid a new wave of contaminations in Morocco and all its consequences. – with reports from Agence France-Presse