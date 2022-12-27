^

DOH: 593 chikungunya cases reported nationwide

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
December 27, 2022 | 12:01am
DOH: 593 chikungunya cases reported nationwide
The chikingunya virus under a microscope and magnified. The chikungunya virus, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, AKA tiger mosquitos, causes severe, and sometimes persistent, joint pain in affected patients.
Institut Pasteur

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has reported close to 600 chikungunya cases nationwide.

The latest Disease Surveillance Report of the DOH showed there were 593 cases reported from Jan. 1 to Dec. 3.

The number is 566 percent higher than the 89 chikungunya cases reported during the same period last year.

The top three regions with chikungunya cases are Calabarzon with 154; Central Visayas with 127 and Davao Region with 111.

Meanwhile, those that recorded the highest increase compared to 2021 are Calabarzon (1,825 percent; 8 to 154), Western Visayas (1,625 percent; 4 to 69) and Central Visayas (1,055 percent; 11 to 127).

The data from the DOH’s Epidemiology Bureau also showed there were zero deaths from chikungunya reported this year and in the same period last year.

A chikungunya virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. It causes fever and severe joint pain, the World Health Organization said.

However, it said that severe cases and deaths from the illness are rare.

CHIKUNGUNYA DISEASE

DOH
Philstar
