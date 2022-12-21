^

Headlines

Comelec: Low voter registration so far at 150,817

Philstar.com
December 21, 2022 | 4:25pm
Comelec: Low voter registration so far at 150,817
This file photo shows the Commission on Elections office in Intramuros, Manila.
Philstar.com / AJ Bolando, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections is calling on the public to register early ahead of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections next year and the 2025 midyear elections.

Voter registration kicked off last week, December 12, and will be open until the end of January 2023. The poll body also opened its “Register Anywhere Program” (RAP) so the public can also go through the process conveniently in malls. 

So far, there are only 150,817 applicants who signed up for voter registration via local Comelec offices while only 611 applicants made use of RAP sites across eight malls, namely Robinsons Galleria, SM Southmall, Robinsons Manila, SM City Fairview, SM Mall of Asia, Robinsons Tacloban, SM City Legazpi, and Robinsons Naga.

“We understand since it is possible that people are still busy with their last holiday appointments and gatherings related to the holidays,” Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said in a message to reporters on Wednesday. 

However, the commission is asking the public to register in advance to avoid the rush once the deadline nears.

Registration will be open in the next week, except on Christmas eve and Christmas day, as well as on New Year’s eve and on January 1. 

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Immigration lookout order vs Bantag, Zulueta out

Immigration lookout order vs Bantag, Zulueta out

8 hours ago
In issuing the lookout order, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said there is a “strong possibility” that...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines committed to have world-class Air Force &ndash; Marcos

Philippines committed to have world-class Air Force – Marcos

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
The Philippines will continue to pursue modernization of the Armed Forces to have a world-class air force that can be relied...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo seeks free legal education in exchange for two-year gov&rsquo;t service

Tulfo seeks free legal education in exchange for two-year gov’t service

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Sen. Raffy Tulfo has filed a bill that seeks to make attending law school in state universities and colleges free, but those...
Headlines
fbtw
Former TV host Daphne Ose&ntilde;a-Paez is &lsquo;Malaca&ntilde;ang press briefer&rsquo;
play

Former TV host Daphne Oseña-Paez is ‘Malacañang press briefer’

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
It is not clear what Daphne Oseña-Paez’ exact designation is. Asked whether she should be called an undersecretary...
Headlines
fbtw

Investigate foreign-funded biolab – Makabayan

By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
The House Makabayan bloc has expressed concerns over the reported construction of an animal disease diagnostic laboratory in Tarlac City with funding from the United States’ Defense Threat Reduction Agenc...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP beefs up security amid absence of ceasefire

PNP beefs up security amid absence of ceasefire

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has beefed up its security after the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA not likely to develop into tropical depression

LPA not likely to develop into tropical depression

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
A low-pressure area entered the Philippine area of responsibility off the coast of Mindanao yesterday, and will bring rains...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Heed pope&rsquo;s call on releasing deserving PDLs&rsquo;

‘Heed pope’s call on releasing deserving PDLs’

By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines-Episcopal Commission on Prison Pastoral Care has called on President...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG told: Informing public on SIM registration is DICT&rsquo;s job

DILG told: Informing public on SIM registration is DICT’s job

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has been reminded against passing on to local government units the task...
Headlines
fbtw
UN: Philippines leads in developing migration governance system

UN: Philippines leads in developing migration governance system

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
With over six million overseas Filipinos and nearly two million migrant workers seeking temporary employment, the United Nations...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with