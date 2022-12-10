Signal No. 1 up in 3 areas in Luzon due to â€˜Rosalâ€™

^

Signal No. 1 up in 3 areas in Luzon due to ‘Rosal’

Philstar.com
December 10, 2022 | 12:22pm
People walk along a street during rain in Manila on Sept. 10, 2022.
AFP / stringer

MANILA, Philippines — State weather service PAGASA hoisted Saturday morning Signal No. 1 up in three areas in Luzon due to Tropical Depression Rosal.

PAGASA says winds between 39 to 61 kilometers per hour or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours in the following areas where Signal No. 1 is up:

  • Catanduanes
  • Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, San Jose, Tigaon, Sagñay)
  • Eastern portion of Albay (City of Tabaco, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu, Malilipot, Malinao, Tiwi)

Rosal, which intensified from a low pressure area earlier Saturday, was last spotted 110 kilometers north northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, moving northwestward at 20 kph and packing winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph.

PAGASA says Rosal may bring throughout the day moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the Bicol region and Quezon, while it may bring moderate to heavy rains over Mimaropa and Western Visayas and light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Aurora and the rest of Calabarzon and Visayas.

The state weather service says the tropical depression is likely to bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol region, Quezon and Aurora on Sunday.

“Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA warned.

PAGASA also warns that sea travel may be risky for small seacrafts over the seaboards of Central Luzon and the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon, where the Northeast Monsoon and Rosal may bring moderate to rough seas.

Rosal is expected to intensify as it moves over the Philippine Sea and may become a tropical storm in the next 24 hours, but may weaken into a tropical depression on Monday and a low pressure area on Tuesday due to its interaction with the Northeast Monsoon or amihan.

Forecast track

  • December 10, 8 p.m. - 190 km North Northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 330 km East of Infanta, Quezon
  • Dec 11, 8 a.m. - 320 km East of Casiguran, Aurora
  • Dec 11, 8 p.m. - 380 km East Northeast of Casiguran, Aurora
  • Dec 12, 8 a.m. - 470 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
  • Dec 12, 8 p.m. - 515 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
  • Dec 13, 8 a.m. - 555 km East of Aparri, Cagayan

— Xave Gregorio

