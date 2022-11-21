^

From Palace to Palawan: Packed trip for US VP Kamala Harris

Philstar.com
November 21, 2022 | 12:38pm
From Palace to Palawan: Packed trip for US VP Kamala Harris
US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Manila on November 20, 2022.
Philstar.com / Kaycee Valmonte

MANILA, Philippines — United States Vice President Kamala Harris and US government officials with her will be holding a series of meeting and dialogues on her official visit to the Philippines, which will include going to Puerto Princesa City in Palawan.

Harris, with husband and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, arrived in Manila on Sunday evening, as Air Force Two landed at around 6:50 p.m.

Packed trip for US VP

On Monday, Harris will meet with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte, and join a townhall meeting on women empowerment. 

She will fly to Puerto Princesa in Palawan on Tuesday, where she is expected to deliver a speech underscoring the importance of the international law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea as well as meet with local communities affected by climate change. 

Ranging from energy to military and other funding opportunities, the US will be launching new programs and opportunities for partnerships with the Philippines during Harris' visit. 

One of these is a new program with World Hope that will provide support in combating the online sexual exploitation of children (OSEC) and reach out to OSEC survivors in the Philippines. 

RELATED: Coast Guard to welcome US VP Harris on BRP Teresa Magbanua

Dialogue with Philippine counterparts

The US also said it seeks to create energy and food security dialogues with the Philippines. The US Department of Energy, the US Department of State and the Philippine Department of Energy will form the energy dialogue, which will focus on short and long-term energy planning, offshore wind development and grid stability and power transmission. 

The food security dialogue will be held with the US Department of Agriculture, where both the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the US Department of State will participate, along with its Philippine counterparts. 

"Overall, I would say this visit is about strengthening our bilateral relationship with the Philippines in recognition of our long history as friends, allies, partners," a senior administration official told reporters in a background briefing on Sunday evening. — from a report by Kaycee Valmonte

