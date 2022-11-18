^

Headlines

LPA exits Philippines; rain to continue

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
November 18, 2022 | 12:00am
LPA exits Philippines; rain to continue
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said scattered rain showers are expected over Bicol, Mindanao and the Visayas, as well as in Palawan and Quezon province due to the ITCZ.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will continue to bring rain over parts of the country even as the low-pressure area off Mindanao has exited the Philippine area of responsibility, state weather forecasters said yesterday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said scattered rain showers are expected over Bicol, Mindanao and the Visayas, as well as in Palawan and Quezon province due to the ITCZ.

PAGASA issued an orange warning over parts of Davao Occidental yesterday afternoon, which means flooding in low-lying areas are possible.

The shear line will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers over Isabela and mainland Cagayan.

Meanwhile, isolated rains are forecast over Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods and landslides during moderate to at times heavy rain.

