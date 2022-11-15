Gasoline, kerosene prices up, diesel down

Motorcycle riders queue at a gasoline station along España Boulevard in Manila on March 15, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Gasoline and kerosene prices are up for a second consecutive week, while the rollback of diesel prices continues for a fourth straight week.

Oil firms in separate advisories yesterday said gasoline prices would increase by P0.90 per liter and kerosene by P1.35 per liter.

Diesel prices, on the other hand, will go down by P0.30 per liter.

The price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. today for most companies, except for Caltex which has started implementing the adjustments at 12:01 a.m. and Cleanfuel which will implement the movements at 4:01 p.m.

Last week, pump prices also had a mixed movement wherein gasoline prices went up by P1.40 per liter, while diesel and kerosene decreased by P0.50 per liter and P0.35 per liter, respectively.

These resulted in a year-to-date net increase of P17.25 per liter for gasoline, P36.30 per liter for diesel and P28.60 per liter for kerosene, based on data from the Department of Energy.