‘Paeng’ death toll rises to 110, agri damage breaches P1 billion

An aerial view shows flood-inundated houses at Capitol Hills in Alibagu, Ilagan city, Isabela province on October 31, 2022, after Tropical Storm Nalgae hit the region. The death toll from a storm that battered the Philippines has jumped to 98, the national disaster agency said October 31, with little hope of finding survivors in the worst-hit areas.

MANILA, Philippines — Disaster officials said Tuesday that the death toll due to the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae) has risen to 110.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao accounted for most of the fatalities with 59 deaths, followed by Western Visayas with 22, Calabarzon with 12, Eastern Visayas with five, Zamboanga Peninsula with four, Soccsksargen with three, Mimaropa with two and Bicol region, Central Visayas and the Cordillera Administrative Region with one each.

Of these deaths, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said 79 are confirmed while 31 are still up for validation.

Meanwhile, 101 were injured and 33 are missing due to the storm that brought heavy rains across the country triggering widespread flooding and landslides.

The disaster agency estimated that Paeng’s damage to agriculture has reached nearly P1.3 billion, while its damage to infrastructure has reached P760.36 million.

A total of 6,542 houses were damaged by Paeng, according to the NDRRMC, with 5,035 houses partially damaged and 1,507 totally damaged, bringing the total amount of damage to around P12.42 million.

Paeng affected a total of 2,418,249 people, 190,525 of whom are still in evacuation centers. — Xave Gregorio