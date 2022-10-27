^

Senators visit France to boost ties

October 27, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go and fellow senators yesterday flew to France for a parliamentary visit to meet with their counterparts and discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the Philippines and the European country.

The Senate delegation was invited to visit France as part of inter-parliamentary exchanges on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Philippine-French diplomatic relations.

On Tuesday, Go and his colleagues met with French National Assembly member and chair of Economic Affairs Committee Guillaume Kasbarian, French Sen. Daniel Gremillet and members of the Atomic Energy Commission.

They also attended a meeting with the French-South East Asian Friendship Group, presided over by French Senators Mathieu Darnaud and Gisèle Jourda.

Go expressed optimism that the parliamentary visit would pave the way for the two countries to deepen their ties and explore opportunities for greater collaboration, particularly in renewable energy, climate change, economic development and food security.

Go said the visit also serves as an opportunity to personally thank members of the French government for its multimillion COVID-19 vaccine donation to the Philippines at the height of the pandemic.

French Senate President Gérard Larcher personally welcomed Go and his fellow senators.

Joining Go were Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor Ejercito and Senators Manuel Lapid, Nancy Binay and Grace Poe.

BONG GO
