Philippines begins deporting Chinese workers from unlicensed POGOs

MANILA, Philippines — The government on Thursday started deporting Chinese workers of unlicensed Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) firms to their home country as the Philippines prepares for the departure of hundreds more who are considered overstaying.

According to information from the Department of Justice, the first batch of Chinese deportees will take a Philippine Airlines flight to Wuhan, China through Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2.

The following were deported on Wednesday:

Yu Min

Nie Zhengbiao

Gan Xueliang

Xu Yuangang

Quan Jie

Yang Bin

The six were turned over to the Bureau of Imigration by Pampanga provincial police.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla and Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco were at the NAIA to see off the overstaying Chinese workers.

Members of the BI-Warden Facility and Border Control and Intelligence Unit also assisted in the deportation and smooth processing of the deportees.

The DOJ earlier said 372 Chinese nationals are already in government custody after they were arrested by either the Philippine National Police or the National Bureau of Investigation.

On October 2, the justice department said BI is set to cancel 48,782 alien visas and is verifying whether these Chinese nationals are still in the country or have already left.

The nearly 49,000 Chinese nationals were given 59 days to voluntarily leave the country instead of having their visa cancelled.

The government is currently intensifying its crackdown on illegal POGO firms after it was learned that only 34 firms are legally operating while more than 150 others have had their licenses to operate cancelled.

