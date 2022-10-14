^

Headlines

‘EU’s Indo-Pacific strategy reflects Philippine foreign policy stance’

Philstar.com
October 14, 2022 | 1:35pm
âEUâs Indo-Pacific strategy reflects Philippine foreign policy stanceâ
The European Union’s Indo-Pacific strategy is said to mirror and support how the Philippines is approaching its foreign policy in a “multipolar” world, analysts and diplomats noted.
Amador Research Services

MANILA, Philippines — The European Union’s Indo-Pacific strategy is said to mirror and support how the Philippines is approaching its foreign policy in a “multipolar” world.

“It sees itself as one that should engage other countries,” Victor Andres Manhit, president of Stratbase ADR Institute, said at the European Union Indo-Pacific Strategy Conference. 

“The more friends that can support Philippine national interests vis-a-vis shared values, vis-a-vis rules-based international order is best for the country and to expand that kind of cooperation and collaboration will making their foreign policy stronger.”

Former ambassador Laura Quiambao-del Rosario noted that with the European Union’s more active presence in the region, the former diplomat added that this opens up opportunities for the Philippines to go beyond a “binary approach” in foreign policy. She served as the DFA Undersecretary for International Economic Relations under the Aquino administration.

“I think everybody reaized that during the lack of sufficient attention of EU and the US on Asia, another power came in Asia and somehow tried to influence everything that goes around us,” Quiambao-del Rosario said.

Cooperation and partnership as basis

But what is the EU’s strategy in the Indo-Pacific region in the first place? EU Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Veron emphasized that the EU strategy is based on cooperation and partnership, instead of encouraging dependency between states. 

In his first State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. underscored that his administration will be pursuing an “independent foreign policy” where the Philippines will continue to be a “friend to all and enemy to none.”

READ: Marcos Jr.’s foreign policy statements enough, reflect trust in Cabinet — analysts

A notable example of this is the Philippines' statement during the sixth anniversary of the Hague ruling that invalidated China’s nine-dash claims over the West Philippine Sea. The Department of Foreign Affairs in July said: “We welcome the support of a growing list of countries for the Award.”

Manhit said: “The more countries define themselves as countries that push for a rules-based order, I think it tempers down any security challenges."

This is also seen with the situation in Ukraine, which received much support from other countries in drilling down the importance of the international rules-based order and respecting one’s sovereignty.

READ: Philippines votes to condemn Russia's 'illegal annexation' of Ukraine land

Beyond the traditional path

Asia Pacific European External Action Service Deputy Managing Director Paola Pampaloni said EU’s offer differentiates itself by its emphasis on value-based investments and financial sustainability.

Manuel Everga III, director of Ateneo de Manila’s European Studies Programme, highlighted the importance of the regional bloc’s offer that is “outside the traditional hardpower or military areas.” 

“This is worth considering as well… because you can cooperate with the EU in terms of these less hardcore military areas and more towards economic cooperation, the environment on what areas it can further cooperate with the EU on and we see some of these activities happening already,” Everga said. — Kaycee Valmonte

EUROPEAN UNION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Remulla son is lone suspect in drug bust, says PDEA

Remulla son is lone suspect in drug bust, says PDEA

5 hours ago
“Based on the report, he was the lone suspect during that particular operation,” Carreon said of Remulla. “We...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla says son 'will have to face predicament' after arrest by PDEA

Remulla says son 'will have to face predicament' after arrest by PDEA

21 hours ago
In a handwritten note shared with media, Remulla commended the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for their anti-drug operation...
Headlines
fbtw
'Neneng' seen to intensify to tropical storm over the weekend

'Neneng' seen to intensify to tropical storm over the weekend

7 hours ago
Neneng is the country’s 14th tropical cyclone this year and the second in October.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines may be nearing COVID-19 endemic stage&rsquo;

‘Philippines may be nearing COVID-19 endemic stage’

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
An infectious diseases expert said that the country could be nearing the COVID-19 endemic stage as cases are now on a downward...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Asking prosecutors to drop cases vs De Lima is interference

Marcos: Asking prosecutors to drop cases vs De Lima is interference

4 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. insisted Friday that he will be meddling with the judiciary even if he asks government prosecutors,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
&lsquo;EU&rsquo;s Indo-Pacific strategy reflects Philippine foreign policy stance&rsquo;

‘EU’s Indo-Pacific strategy reflects Philippine foreign policy stance’

2 hours ago
The European Union’s Indo-Pacific strategy is said to mirror and support how the Philippines is approaching its foreign...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros urges renewable energy solutions amid soaring oil prices

Hontiveros urges renewable energy solutions amid soaring oil prices

4 hours ago
“The present situation only shows how vulnerable our nation is to oil price shocks. If nothing is changed, we will always...
Headlines
fbtw
NUPL urges SC to resolve plea for protection writ

NUPL urges SC to resolve plea for protection writ

By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
“Your officers of the court are respectfully seeking succor before we, as endangered species, become extinct,”...
Headlines
fbtw
DA, BOC on alert for onion smuggling

DA, BOC on alert for onion smuggling

By Danessa Rivera | 16 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is coordinating with the Bureau of Customs to determine possible cases of smuggling of white...
Headlines
fbtw

Cisco, DICT link up to build tech infrastructure

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 16 hours ago
Multinational tech giant Cisco is tying up with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to build a harmonized, interoperable and integrated government ICT infrastructure.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with